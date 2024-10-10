‘Bad Monkey’: Vince Vaughn and Bill Lawrence Are Interested in a Season 2

There’s a possibility that we may be seeing more of “Bad Monkey” on Apple TV+. At least, that’s what the series’ showrunner and star are hoping will happen.

“One of the most fun things about this show is writing and working on a show that I would want to watch. I hope we get to do it again because it’s a throwback to those summer movies that I used to dig — ‘Get Shorty’ or ‘Midnight Run,’ the ones that seem like they’re fun caper, murder mysteries, but the truth is, they’re satires and character pieces,” Bill Lawrence, who developed the series and serves as its executive producer, told TheWrap. “I hope we get to do it for two or three years. It’d be fun.”

“Carl [Hiaasen] rarely writes sequels, but he wrote a sequel to it called ‘Razor Girl’ that we own the rights to,” Lawrence said. He described Yancy (Vince Vaughn) as a character who’s “one step forward, two steps back” when it comes to his own happiness.

Vaughn, who stars as the fast-talking former detective Andrew Yancy, said that “Bad Monkey” was “a special one” because of Lawrence’s involvement and the opportunity to inhabit one of Hiaasen’s wild worlds. He also pointed to “Razor Girl” as a potential direction this series could take.

“If there’s an appetite for it, there are more books that have Yancy in it. So, yeah, there’s definitely the possibility of [another season] as the case goes forward,” Vaughn said.

Even if “Bad Monkey” is a one-and-done deal, Vaughn is happy with the series as it stands. “What I really love about this is it’s its own complete story,” Vaughn said. “What [Yancy] goes through is really satisfying.”

Lawrence noted that one of the aspects he enjoys when working with Apple TV+ is how the streamer is “always interested in hearing the beginning, middle and end.” “Bad Monkey” marks the third show from Lawrence to come to Apple TV+. Previously, the showrunner was behind the mega-hit “Ted Lasso” and the critical darling “Shrinking.”