The ‘Bad Sisters’ Unveil New Evidence and Missteps In Season 2 Trailer

The Garvey sisters are not off the hook quite yet. The new trailer for “Bad Sisters” season two hints at a potential stabbing, another dead body and more secrets to come.

“Bad Sisters” season two follows the lives of the close-knit Garvey sisters played by Sharon Horgan as Eva, Anne-Marie Duff as Grace, Eva Birthistle as Ursula, Sarah Greene as Bibi and Eve Hewson as Becka.

Two years after the “accidental death” of Grace’s abusive husband, the Garvey sisters have not yet escaped the secrets of their past. When new evidence resurfaces, the five sisters are thrusted back into the spotlight, and they must determine who they can really trust.

Grace gets remarried in the first trailer for the Apple TV+ original. Her sister Ursula walks her down the aisle to meet Ian (Owen McDonnell), the man who her dead ex-husband never was. But Grace still has not shed the secrets from her past.

Several characters from the sisters’ lives feel the guilt of their actions, too. Matthew Claffin (Daryl McCormick) kept his girlfriend Becka’s family secret safe even though he was a part of the insurance investigation out to convict them. He confronted her in the trailer about her pushing him into a corner.

Fiona Shaw plays a nosy new character in the second season, who is onto Grace, even telling her in church that she knows what she did to her deceased husband.

Watch the full trailer here:

The eight-episode second season will premiere on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Wed. Nov. 13, followed by one episode weekly, every Wednesday through December 25.

The first season of “Bad Sisters” earned two BAFTA Television Award wins, one for Best Drama Series and another for Best Supporting for Duff. Additionally, the series won a Peabody and was nominated for four Emmy Awards.

Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford for Merman executive produce the show alongside Horgan, who stars as one of the sisters. Dearbhla Walsh also serves as executive producer and director for the series. Additional executive producers include Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol, along with Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, who adapted the first season with Horgan from the Belgian version of the series “Clan.”