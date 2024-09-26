First ‘Ballerina’ Trailer Reveals Ana de Armas’ Killer ‘From the World of John Wick’ | Video

Ready to dance with “Ballerina?”

The “John Wick” spin-off, set concurrently with the third movie, stars Ana de Armas as a woman looking for revenge and gets involved in the ballet school/assassin training facility run by Anjelica Huston.

(This was a minor plot point in “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum,” with de Armas’ character actually being introduced in that film, played by a different actress. You are excused if you forgot.)

The cast also features Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus and Catalina Sandino Moreno, alongside “Wick”-verse regulars Ian McShane, Keanu Reeves and a posthumous appearance by the great Lance Reddick. Watch the trailer below:

The trailer promises loads of the series’ signature action set pieces, this time directed by Len Wiseman (“Underworld,” “Live Free or Die Hard”), with series director Chad Stahelski serving as a producer alongside fellow “John Wick” ambassadors Erica Lee and Basil Iwanyk.

What’s fascinating is that the “Ballerina” script by Shay Hatten was acquired in 2017 as a spec, with no connection to the “John Wick” universe, but elements were folded into the third film. Hatten then co-wrote “John Wick: Chapter 4.” In 2022, it was reported that Emerald Fennell had contributed to the screenplay.

While the main “John Wick” franchise might be on hiatus, there is plenty in the universe being worked on, including a television series (following “The Continental,” a prequel series that streamed on Peacock last year), a Donnie Yen spin-off movie and much, much more.

“Ballerina” hits theaters on June 6, 2025.