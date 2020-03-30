BBC and Quibi Name Ben Bland Host of ‘Around the World’ (Exclusive)

BBC World News journalist Ben Bland has been named the host of BBC and Quibi’s “Around the World,” TheWrap has learned exclusively.
“Around the World by BBC News” — along with the rest of Quibi’s Daily Essentials and shows — will premiere April 6 and, like Quibi’s other offerings, is made for short-form mobile viewing.
According to a release, the show was designed “for audiences looking to get an overview of the world’s biggest stories in one quick fix” and will offer an “alternative” to the U.S.-based focus of the other news programs on the platform.
“We are really excited to be working with Quibi from launch as their international news provider. As a leader in digital news for US millennial audiences, it makes complete sense for us to be in Quibi’s Daily Essentials line up, providing its audience with trusted, accurate and impartial coverage of the big stories happening around the world,” a statement from Chris Davies, BBC Global News’ executive vice president of marketing and distribution, reads.
Victoria Fritz will join the team later in the year when she’s back from maternity leave.
Bland and Fritz are both familiar faces to BBC viewers. Bland has been a regular host on BBC World News and serves as a specialist business reporter, as well as fronting business and economics bulletins for UK and global audiences. Fritz is an award-winning news correspondent, who currently anchors the BBC program “The Briefing.”
The BBC is Quibi’s international news partner. Quibi, the $1.75 billion streaming startup from Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, has been gearing up for a massive launch, with millions of dollars of advertising in play and high stakes investors, including Disney and WarnerMedia, waiting to see if the concept can scale on the order of Netflix. A 30-second ad during the Super Bowl cost an estimated $5.6 million.
All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown
When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.
Closed: "Hangmen"
Martin McDonagh’s new comedy, starring Dan Stevens ("Downton Abbey") and Mark Addy ("Game of Thrones"), announced March 20 it would not reopen after playing 13 preview performances ahead of an expected March 19 official opening.
Closed: "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"
The revival of Edward Albee's classic drama, starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, had played just nine preview performances before Broadway went dark. With the scheduled April 9 official opening off the table, producers decided to close the show on March 21.
Postponed: "Flying Over Sunset"
The new musical by composer Tom Kitt ("Next to Normal," pictured), lyricist Michael Korie ("Grey Gardens") and book writer James Lapine ("Into the Woods") was scheduled to begin performances on March 12 ahead of an official April 16 opening. On March 24 the Lincoln Center Theater announced the show's opening would be pushed to the fall.
"Birthday Candles"
Noah Haidle's play, starring Debra Messing and Andre Braugher, was due to begin performances in early April. But on March 25, Roundabout Theatre Company announced it would open this fall instead.
"Caroline, or Change"
Roundabout also delayed the opening of its revival of the Jeanine Tesori-Tony Kushner musical "Caroline, or Change," starring Sharon D. Clarke in an Olivier Award-winning performance. The show had been set for an April 7 opening at Studio 54.
All Broadway (and Off Broadway) theaters have shuttered until at least April 12 -- and there's no word yet on when performances might resume and whether this year's Tony Awards will proceed on June 7 as planned.
