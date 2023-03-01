Bebe Neuwirth Sets Return for Paramount+ ‘Frasier’ Sequel as Guest Star

Two-time Emmy and Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth is set to guest star in Paramount+’s “Frasier” sequel, reprising her role as Lilith, whom she first portrayed in “Cheers.”

Per the episode’s description, “When they reunite at Freddy’s birthday party, Lilith, in classic form, is far from pleased about having to share Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) now that Frasier is back living in Boston. What begins as a fun party with friends and family, inevitably becomes a Lilith-and-Frasier showdown for the ages!”

The sequel, announced for a greenlight back in October, sees Frasier set off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!

“How I Met Your Mother” writer Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli (“Life In Pieces”) are penning the teleplay, as well as executive producing with Kelsey Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions. Veteran “Cheers” and “Frasier” director James Burrows will helm the first two episodes.

The sequel’s premise follows a similar setup to the original, which was in and of itself a spinoff of NBC’s hit “Cheers.” In “Frasier,” a psychiatrist (Grammer), moved back to his native Seattle from Boston (where “Cheers” was set). The ’90s series, which won more than three dozen Emmys, also starred Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and John Mahoney, as well as featured “Cheers” alum.

Previously announced cast members in addition to Grammer and Cutmore-Scott for this “Frasier” sequel include Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Jess Salgueiro as Eve and Anders Keith as David.

“Cheers” first introduced Dr. Lilith Sternin as a date of Frasier’s, which ultimately ended poorly due to mutual animosity — a running dynamic that would continue throughout the series even as the two eventually begin a romantic relationship and marry. “Frasier” later established their divorce following an affair by Lilith, who gained custody of their child Frederick (played by several child actors across “Cheers” and “Frasier”).

The announcement of the reprisal was also made on social media, featuring a brief clip that included a voice recording of Frasier and Lilith’s less-than-cordial interactions, as well as a photo of Neuwirth’s trailer.

In addition to starring in “Cheers” and appearing in “Frasier,” Neuwirth is known for her roles across television on such shows as Dick Wolf’s “Deadline,” the short-lived “Law & Order: Trial by Jury,” “The Good Wife” and its subsequent spinoff “The Good Fight,” “Madam Secretary” and “Blue Bloods.” She was also recently in “The Flight Attendant” and “Julia.” On the film side, she’s appeared in “Jumanji” (1995), “The Associate” alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Spike Lee’s “Summer of Sam” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”