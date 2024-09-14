‘Beetlejuice 2’ Stays Strong at Box Office With $52 Million 2nd Weekend

While the initial wave of nostalgia has subsided, Warner Bros.’ “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is holding on well in its second weekend with an industry estimated $52 million, just a 53% drop from its $111 million opening.

The Tim Burton sequel is set to have a running domestic total of $188 million by Sunday’s end. Another $8 million would give the film a higher domestic total after inflation adjustment than the first “Beetlejuice” back in 1988. The film is also set to be the third Warner release this year to cross $200 million in domestic grosses, joining “Dune: Part Two” and “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.” But the film is heavily driven by domestic audiences, as North America carried 79% of the film’s total box office heading into the weekend.

A handful of new releases are providing smaller contributions to the box office and filling up the top 5. Leading them is Universal/Blumhouse’s remake of the Danish horror film “Speak No Evil,” which earned $4.9 million on opening day from 3,375 locations and is set for a $12.3 million opening weekend, hitting the upper end of pre-release projections.

Starring James McAvoy and directed by James Watkins, the film has been generally well received, earning a B+ on CinemaScore and an 86% Rotten Tomatoes score. The film will turn a modest profit as it carries a $15 million budget before marketing costs.

Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” is in third with an industry estimated $5.4 million, bringing its domestic total to $621 million after eight weekends.

In fourth is SDG/Daily Wire’s “Am I Racist?” a right-wing, anti-DEI mockumentary that is earning a $4.6 million opening weekend from 1,517 screens. With a microbudget of just $3 million before marketing costs, the film should be a theatrical success for Ben Shapiro and Jeremy Boreing’s conservative media company should it get a fraction of the audience that “Reagan” earned from Republican audiences.

Speaking of “Reagan,” that film is completing the top 5 with just under $3 million in its third weekend. The $25 million biopic continues to inch closer to its break-even point, carrying a total of $23.2 million so far.

Just behind it is Lionsgate’s “The Killer’s Game,” which is proving to be another poor release for the studio after “Borderlands” and “The Crow” failed to launch. Acquired by Lionsgate The action film starring Dave Bautista is earning just $2.7 million from 2,623 screens, lower than the $4.6 million opening of “The Crow.”