Why ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Is Set Up for Box Office Success | Chart

The comedy-horror comedy’s pre-release demand is on par with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Winona Ryder at the UK premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"
Winona Ryder at the U.K. premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" (Credit: Gareth Cattermole/ Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Macro trends, demand for the cast and pre-release demand for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” all point to this movie having the potential to be one of the top releases of the year.

In the weeks leading up to the film’s premiere on Sept. 6, pre-release demand for the movie, which is a good measure of audience excitement for a title before it is actually released, is tracking at a similar level to where “Deadpool & Wolverine” was ahead of its release. That film has gone on to set numerous box office records so far. In the three weeks ahead of its premiere, demand for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” has remained above demand for “A Quiet Place: Day One,” another of this year’s box office successes.

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

