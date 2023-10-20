As Halloween approaches, U.S. audiences consistently demonstrate an increased appetite for horror content. Historically, TV show demand within the horror genre surges each October, and 2023 is anticipated to be no exception. The chart below shows demand peaks for horror TV series during the months of October in the last years.

The fluid nature of the entertainment sector ensures that the horror genre remains ever-evolving. Within this genre, audience preferences shift, as new shows introduce trends and captivate viewers, while interest in others wanes. A case in point is the burgeoning popularity of horror-comedy shows.

In the first quarter of 2021, this sub-genre accounted for 10.8%