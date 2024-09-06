Here Are All the Songs in the ‘Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice’ Soundtrack

“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” is finally in theaters and the accompanying soundtrack is as dripping with nostalgia as film.

For those worried, yes “Day-O” by Alfie Davis and the Sylia Young Theatre School Choir is once again in the film. Other familiar hits included on the songlist include “Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffet, “Tragedy” by the Bee Gees, and “MacArthur Park” by both Donna Summer and Richard Harris.

Other artists on the list include composer Danny Elfman, Sigur Rós, and Mazzy Star.

For a complete list of all the songs in the “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” soundtrack keep reading:

“MacArthur Park” by Donna Summer

“Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffet

“Tragedy” by the Bee Gees

“Day-O” by Alfie Davis and the Sylia Young Theatre School Choir

“Lucia di Lammermoor Act 1: ‘Regnava Nel Silenzio Alta La Notte e Bruna (Lucia, Alisa)” by Maria Callas

“Somedays” by Tess Parks

“Cry, Cry” by Mazzy Star

“Where’s The Man” by Scott Weiland

“TV Spot” from ‘Beetlejuice’ composed by Danny Elfman

“Right Here Waiting” by Richard Marx

“Svefn-G-Englar” by Sigur Rós

“Soul Train Theme (Scat Version)” by The Soul Train Gang

“Carrie – Main Theme” by Pino Donaggio

“MacArthur Park” by Richard Harris

“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” is currently showing exclusively in theaters.