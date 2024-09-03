Fabergé Unveils a Beetlejuice-Themed Fine Jewelry Collection With Tim Burton

Fabergé unveils a “Beetlejuice”-inspired fine jewelry collection with Tim Burton, The Great. launches a Red Wing cobranded footwear collection, Stacey and Henry Winkler host the This Is About Humanity Soirée and Bella Hadid debuts her newest fragrance.

Fabergé and Tim Burton unveil a fine jewelry collection ahead of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

Iconic artist jeweler, Fabergé, has collaborated with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to introduce the Fabergé x Beetlejuice Beetlejuice® fine jewelry collection. The new collection pays homage to “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 horror comedy.

Burton collaborated closely with Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood (“Alice in Wonderland,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” “Sleepy Hollow”), Fabergé head of design Liisa Tallgren and creative director Josina von dem Bussche-Kessell to create a collection that encapsulates color and craftsmanship and captures the imagination of a new audience.

Fabergé’s iconic egg motif is expressed in the Fabergé x Beetlejuice Beetlejuice White Gold Spiral Egg Drop Earrings and Pendants, which are available with either a Mozambican ruby or Zambian emerald, and green or red UV enamel, surrounded by white diamonds. The Fabergé x Beetlejuice Beetlejuice White Gold Spiral Collar Bars and Lapel Pins feature either a Mozambican ruby or a Zambian emerald at the center of the spiral design and are surrounded by black UV enamel and diamonds and striped monochrome elements that echo the visuals in the films and mimic the stripes on the sandworm creatures.

The Fabergé x Beetlejuice Beetlejuice White Gold Straight and Twisted Headworm Collar Bars feature the miniature heads of the headworm, and each design features round or pear-shaped Mozambican rubies or Zambian emeralds.

The Fabergé x Beetlejuice Beetlejuice White Gold Sandworm Spiral Wrap Rings feature a pear-shaped Zambian emerald or Mozambican ruby surrounded by white diamonds and two-tone red or green UV enamel. The pear-shared gemstones resemble the shape of the sandworm creature’s head. The Fabergé x Beetlejuice Beetlejuice White Gold Bombe Rings are reminiscent of the spiral shape, and the monochrome colors are lifted by an oval-shaped ruby or emerald set into the center of the spiral, almost like the center of a vortex.

A Warner Bros. Pictures presentation, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” will be released only in theaters and Imax Friday nationwide.

The Fabergé x Beetlejuice Beetlejuice® collection is exclusively available online at Fabergé.com and Saks.com, and via Fabergé’s by-appointment service. The collection retails from $8,442. To book a private or virtual appointment or to enquire further about this creation, contact sales@faberge.com.

Fashion veteran Sarah Bonello launches a line of wardrobe essentials

Former fashion PR girl Sarah Bonello is launching a new collection of luxury wardrobe essentials called The Park. The debut features three capsules rolling out in September, October and December.

The first drop consists of versatile fitted pieces including a T-shirt with a crew neckline, a long-sleeve, stretch-knit fitted midi dress, an ultra-soft, stretch-knit long-sleeve ballerina neck bodysuit and leggings with an attached fold-over mini skirt. Each look lends itself to embellishment or can be worn as a standalone sophisticated staple.

“I designed these pieces to be like that best girlfriend who always makes you feel unstoppable,” the Los Angeles-based founder and creative director said. Bonello hopes the The Park will redefine power dressing through versatile fluid looks that celebrate and move with the female form.

“Women deserve clothes that fit and flatter them through every transition,” she said. “A woman’s body is always changing. I don’t think women should have to constantly try and change to fit their clothes; their clothes should be made to adjust to them.”

Made in L.A., the brand prioritizes responsible fashion in its fabrication and manufacturing. Each garment is made from Pyratex®, an enduring knit fabric made from innovative bio-based fibers, and is available in sizes XS to 2XL with prices ranging from $265 to $410.

Kristen Bell, Mindy Kaling and Mandy Moore turned out to celebrate The Great. & Red Wing new partnership on Aug. 22. Founders Emily Current and Meritt Elliott hosted a Thursday night dinner at All Time in Loz Feliz to announce the multi-piece collection with heritage shoe brand Red Wing.

The collection consists of a six-inch classic moc boot in four colorways – one with a floral design and three of which are color-blocked – and range in price from $360 to $450, depending on the style.

The partnership exemplifies the founders’ vision of working with historically iconic brands. “It’s a dream to partner with Red Wing Heritage, a brand that epitomizes authenticity and craftsmanship,” Current and Elliott said. “This collaboration allows us to merge our love for timeless heritage brands with our passion for creative storytelling.”

The Great. founders have long taken inspiration from the heritage brands of their upbringing, weaving them into their personal style portfolio and creative campaigns for decades. Over the years, the designers have consistently chosen to collaborate exclusively with heritage brands steeped in rich history and storytelling, each with an iconic product and unique worldview. In 2022, they released a four-phased collaboration with Eddie Bauer, followed by its inaugural and ongoing multi-season project with Birkenstock in 2023.

The collection is now available in all The Great. retail outposts and online at thisisthegreat.com.

Stacey and Henry Winkler host the This Is About Humanity Soirée

This Is About Humanity threw a soirée Aug. 24 to celebrate its sixth anniversary and honor Florence Azria for her work raising awareness about the humanitarian challenges at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Saturday evening event was held at Stacey and Henry Winkler’s home and featured an all-star lineup of chefs curated by Mexico’s Michelin-star chef Javier Plascencia, including Michelin three-star chef Dominique Crenn, Michelin two-star chef Josiah Citrin, Michelin-star chef Oscar Torres, Valle de Guadalupe winemakers Tru Miller and Fernando Perez Castro and mixologist Fabiola Padilla of Bekeb San Miguel de Allende.

The evening was presented by LIBI Mx, benefitting the TIAH collective food-relief kitchen with Fundación Tijuana Sin Hambre and ICF, which serves hot meals to vulnerable communities at the Tijuana/U.S. border region; Immigrant Defenders Law Center’s efforts to provide pro bono legal representation to this vulnerable population; and the This Is About Humanity Binational Fund for ICF.

Guests including Eva Longoria, Jordana Brewster, Julianne Hough, Scooter Braun, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Lauren Sánchez turned out to toast the 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization and recognize Azria, wife of fashion tycoon Serge Azria, for her outstanding generosity in supporting TIAH’s food relief efforts to serve over one million meals per year.

Founded in 2018 by Elsa Marie Collins, Zoe Winkler Reinis and Yolanda Selene Walther-Meade, This Is About Humanity directly addresses the ongoing devastation of family separation in border cities. Through education and the assembling of a community of allies and advocates, the organization facilitates trips to the border, a fiscally sponsored fund to provide individuals and families with essentials including health and mental health services, educational spaces, construction projects and much more.

Bella Hadid debuts the latest addition to her Orebella fragrance line

Bella Hadid celebrated the latest launch from her fragrance brand, Orebella, with an intimate party on the rooftop of the Petit Ermitage in West Hollywood last Thursday. Friends and fans of the supermodel joined her Aug. 22 to toast the debut of Nightcap, an alcohol-free, shake-to-activate parfum.

The sweet and sultry scent, inspired by Bella’s dream of a “grown-up vanilla”, has a warm and spicy aroma and features a blend of high-quality, responsibly sourced ingredients with key notes of ginger, cardamom spice, sandalwood and patchouli.

The parfum is formulated with the brand’s groundbreaking bi-phase formula that infuses with the skin. The nourishing first layer is formulated with the proprietary base made of hydrating snow mushroom and a moisturizing five-oil blend (camellia, almond, olive, jojoba and shea) that nurtures the skin and enhances the scent’s longevity and potency. The elevating second layer boosts mood and aura with a memorable blend of aromatherapy essential oils and fine fragrance notes.

All Orebella products are alcohol-free, dermatologist-tested, suitable for sensitive skin, non-staining and formulated without parabens, phthalates, sulfates, gluten or wheat- derived ingredients. And 1% of all net sales go to the Orabella Alchemy Foundation, a charitable initiative that supports multiple organizations including the Lower East Side Girls Club (amplifying the inner power of young women and gender-expansive youth) and PATH International (advancing equine-assisted therapeutic services for lifelong impacts).

Nightcap is available now on Orebella.com and Ulta.com and in all Ulta Beauty Stores beginning Friday.

Cult skincare brand Vintner’s Daughter releases Understory Vol. 2

Following the limited release of Understory Vol. 1 in 2022, the cult, performance-driven, nutritional skincare line Vintner’s Daughter has released Understory Vol. 2, a unisex, hand-blended perfume oil.

Crafted in small batches and housed in a collectible bottle and presentation box featuring illustrations by artist MarSha Yi Robinson, the fragrance is formulated with only the finest whole plant ingredients. With top notes of violet, jasmine and rose, mid notes of violet leaf, conifers and bay, and base notes of moss and soft petals, the complex scent is a distinct product of the year and terroir in which it is grown.

The name Understory is a reference to the lower layer of a forest’s ecosystem: a lush layer of mosses, ferns, fungi and flora that form a center of balance between the treetops above and roots below. The fragrance itself is an energizing woodland bouquet, designed as an homage to the abundant botanical world found in the understory of northern California’s Redwood forests.

Founded in 2013 by April Gargiulo, the brand’s name is a nod to Gargiulo’s background in winemaking and her time running her family’s Napa Valley winery, Gargiulo Vineyards. Vintner’s Daughter’s first product, the Active Botanical Serum, quickly became a sold-out favorite, and the line now includes an Active Renewal Cleanser and Active Treatment Essence.

Understory Vol. 2 is priced at $245 and is available for a limited time, exclusively through the Vintner’s Daughter website and at The Webster.

