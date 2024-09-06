‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is bringing some beloved characters back to fans, but the sequel is also introducing a few fresh faces — relatively speaking, considering they might be dead.

Once again directed by Tim Burton, the sequel takes place 30 years after the original, bringing the Deetz family back together for Charles’ death. At this point, Lydia (Winona Ryder) is fully grown with a daughter of her own, who discovers the mysterious remnants of Beetlejuice left in the attic.

We won’t spoil anything here, but we will give you a rundown of who’s who in the “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” cast and the characters they’re playing, old and new.

Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton)

Warner Bros.

The juice is loose yet again, and he’s played by Michael Keaton once more. Keaton is, of course, perhaps best known as Beetlejuice and Batman, but you’ll also from “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Spotlight” and “Birdman.”

Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder)

Winona Ryder returns to play the strange and unusual Lydia Deetz in the sequel, after earning acclaim in the original. While she’s best known for films like “Edward Scissorhands,” “Heathers” and “Girl, Interrupted,” younger fans might recognize her more recently as Joyce Byers from “Stranger Things.”

Delia Deetz (Catherine O’Hara)

Warner Bros.

Catherine O’Hara rounds out the returners for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” reprising her role as Lydia’s stepmother, Delia Deetz. O’Hara is a household name at this point, with beloved roles in the “Home Alone” films, Cristopher Guest movies including “Waiting for Guffman” and “Best in Show, “Schitt’s Creek” and more in her career.

Astrid Deetz (Jenna Ortega)

Jenna Ortega in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Astrid Deetz is the daughter of Lydia Deetz, and a lynchpin of the sequel. She’s played by “Wednesday” and “Scream” star Jenna Ortega.

Rory (Justin Theroux)

Warner Bros.

Rory is Lydia’s current boyfriend, but he’s not Astrid’s father. He’s played by Justin Theroux, who you might recognize from “The Leftovers,” “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi,” “The Girl on the Train,” “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” and more. He also had a brief stint in “Parks and Recreation.”

Delores (Monica Bellucci)

Warner Bros.

As many guessed from the trailers, Delores is Beetlejuice’s very vengeful ex-wife, who’s obviously also dead. She’s played by Monica Bellucci, who starred in the “Matrix” sequels as Persephone. The actress is also known for “Irreversible,” “Malena,” “Spectre” and “Shoot ’em Up.”

Wolf Jackson (Willem Dafoe)

Warner Bros.

Wolf Jackson is a new character in the “Beetlejuice” universe; he’s a ghost detective who was a B-movie action star during his life. He’s played by “Spider-Man” and “The Florida Project” star Willem Dafoe.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is now in theaters everywhere.