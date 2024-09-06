How to Watch ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’: Is Tim Burton’s Sequel Streaming?

The juice is loose, again. More than 35 years after the original “Beetlejuice” released, the sequel has risen from the presumed grave (even though it never actually got close until now) and is in theaters.

Once again directed by Tim Burton, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” — don’t worry, he doesn’t pop up if you just read his name three times…right? — reunites nearly all the stars of the original film, plus a few newcomers, for the next chapter in the life of the Deetzes.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the new sequel.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” hits theaters everywhere on Friday, Sept. 6.

Is “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” streaming?

Not just yet. For now, you’ll only be able to see this movie in theaters. But it’s a Warner Bros. film, which means that when the time to go to streaming eventually comes, it’ll almost certainly end up on Max. We’ll let you know when that streaming date is announced.

What is the sequel about?

The original “Beetlejuice” was primarily about Adam and Barbara Maitland (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, respectively), who unexpectedly die in a car crash, and try to keep their home from being taken over by the Deetz family.

The sequel, however, focuses more on said family. Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) is all grown up and has a daughter of her own now, named Astrid (Jenna Ortega). But when that daughter is taken, Lydia has to enlist the help of her old almost-husband, Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton).

We won’t spoil anything from there.

Watch the trailer