‘Beetlejuice 2’ Is Going From Nostalgic Success to Blockbuster Hit, and Jenna Ortega Is a Big Reason Why

Michael Keaton is bringing back longtime fans, but the “Wednesday” star is drumming up interest from those who weren’t born back in 1988

Jenna Ortega in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

There won’t be any worry of a slow start to the fall box office the way there was at the start of the summer season back in May, and that’s thanks to Warner Bros.’ “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” which is on its way to earning one of the strongest opening weekends of the year.

Carrying a reported $150 million production budget, Tim Burton’s sequel to his 1988 classic horror comedy looked on paper to have a modestly successful box office run several months ago, supported from its post-Labor Day release spot by nostalgic Gen Xers and elder Millennials and perhaps their teenage children.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

