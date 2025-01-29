Benny Safdie Joins  Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ 

Benny Safdie is reuniting with Christopher Nolan and joining the cast of “The Odyssey” at Universal, The Wrap has learned.

The actor previously appeared as physicist Edward Teller in Nolan’s Oscar-winning “Oppenheimer.”

The original epic poem, written in the 8th century BC, follows the Greek hero Odysseus as he journeys home after the Trojan War.

According to the official release, “Christopher Nolan’s next film ‘The Odyssey’ is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new Imax film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”

Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron are among those who will appear in the movie.

“The Odyssey” marks Nolan’s first feature since “Oppenheimer,” which won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

It will be interesting to see how the filmmaker tackles the material, which is defined by its fantastical adventures and wild creatures – sirens, gods and monsters. What this “brand new Imax film technology” is exactly remains to be seen.

Production on the film kicks off in late February. Universal did not respond to request for comment.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.