Robert Pattinson Joins Christopher Nolan’s Next Film

Robert Pattinson is the latest star to join Christopher Nolan’s top-secret follow-up to his Best Picture Oscar winner “Oppenheimer,” which Universal will release on July 17, 2026, The Wrap has learned.

The film also stars Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps and insiders note that loglines or descriptions of the film that have been published to date are wrong.

Through a combination of Nolan’s devoted global fanbase, universal acclaim, strong marketing from Universal and Imax, and an organic pop culture phenomenon spawned by its shared release with “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer” became the highest-grossing biopic in box office history with $976 million worldwide last year.

Then, this past March, the film became the highest-grossing movie to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 20 years. In fact, it was the first Best Picture winner since “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” in 2004 to gross more than $500 million worldwide.

In the wake of that historic success, Nolan and his wife/producing partner Emma Thomas chose immediately to maintain the relationship between their company, Syncopy, and Universal, which landed “Oppenheimer” after Nolan’s public split with longtime studio partner Warner Bros.

Pattinson is currently shooting the latest film from “Dream Scenario” filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli titled “The Drama” opposite Zendaya for A24. Next up, Pattinson has “Mickey 17,” which was originally earmarked for this spring from Warner Bros. before being pushed to April 18, 2025.

Pattinson is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, WME, Curtis Brown, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

Universal did not respond to The Wrap’s request for comment.