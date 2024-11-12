Lupita Nyong’o Joins Christopher Nolan’s Next Film

Academy award winner Lupita Nyong’o is the latest star to join Christopher Nolan’s top-secret follow-up to his Best Picture Oscar winner “Oppenheimer,” which Universal will release on July 17, 2026, The Wrap has learned.

The film also stars Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.

Through a combination of Nolan’s devoted global fanbase, universal acclaim, strong marketing from Universal and Imax, and an organic pop culture phenomenon spawned by its shared release with “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer” became the highest-grossing biopic in box office history with $976 million worldwide last year.

Then, this past March, the film became the highest-grossing movie to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 20 years. In fact, it was the first Best Picture winner since “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” in 2004 to gross more than $500 million worldwide.

In the wake of that historic success, Nolan and his wife/producing partner Emma Thomas chose immediately to maintain the relationship between their company, Syncopy, and Universal, which landed “Oppenheimer” after Nolan’s public split with longtime studio partner Warner Bros.

Nyong’o most recently starred in “A Quiet Place: Day One.” She is is repped by CAA and Del Shaw.

Universal declined to comment.

More to come…