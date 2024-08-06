Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in Early Talks to Join A24’s ‘The Drama’

A24 has a very starry new film on the way, with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in early negotiations for “The Drama.” It’s the latest film from “Dream Scenario” filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, who will both write and direct.

While plot specifics are being kept under wraps, it is suggested that the movie is a romance that takes an unexpected turn before a wedding day (If you’ve seen “Dream Scenario,” you know just how unexpected that turn can be).

A24 is set to finance and produce “The Drama,” with Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen and Tyler Campellone producing under their Square Peg banner.

“The Drama” is the latest collaboration between A24 and Square Peg; earlier films include “Hereditary” and “Midsommar” (both directed by Aster), plus the upcoming “Death of a Unicorn,” starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega. They also have Aster’s ambitious “Eddington,” starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone on the way.

Zendaya, of course, is coming off the one-two punch of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two” and Luca Guadagnino ‘s “Challengers,” both originally intended to be released last fall that finally came out this spring. She also starts a new season of “Euphoria” next year.

Meanwhile, Pattinson has “Mickey 17,” which was originally earmarked for this spring from Warner Bros. before being inexplicably pushed to Jan. 31, 2025. “Mickey 17” is Bong Joon-ho’s first film since his Oscar-winning “Parasite.”

