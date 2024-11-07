Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ Starring Robert Pattinson Pushed to Easter 2025

Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi movie “Mickey 17” starring Robert Pattinson will now be released on April 18, 2025, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday.

The film was originally slated to be released on Jan. 31, 2025. Additionally, Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema’s “Companion,” previously set for Jan. 10, 2025, is now dated for Jan. 31, 2025. “Companion” will be released in Imax globally. “Mickey 17” will also screen in Imax over the Easter holiday.

Michael Jackson biopic “Michael” from Lionsgate, meanwhile, was initially slated to be released in the April 18 slot, but was pushed to Oct. 3, 2025, earlier this week.

Based on the 2022 novel “Mickey7” by Edward Ashton, the sci-fi thriller follows a down-on-his-luck Mickey (Pattinson), who signs up to die without reading the fine print. Mickey has donated his life to science, testing the limits of human nature and capabilities. But when one version of him dies, a clone is created in its place, retaining most of his memories and as he prepares to take on the next deadly mission.

The film is the Academy Award-winning “Parasite” writer-director’s first feature since the 2019 thriller’s critical success. “Parasite” made history as the first foreign language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie and Toni Collette join Pattinson for the Warner Bros. Pictures production.

Oscar winners for “Moonlight” Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner teamed up with Bong and Dooho Choi to produce the film with An Offscreen Production. Other executive producers on the project include Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins.