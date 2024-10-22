Robert Pattinson to Produce Crime Drama ‘Primetime’ for A24

“Ren Faire” director Lance Oppenheim is attached to direct

Robert Pattinson and Lance Oppenheim (Credit: Getty Images)

A24 is set to finance and produce “Primetime,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project. Robert Pattinson is set to produce through his production banner Icki Eneo Arlo alongside Brighton McCloskey, Range’s Brian Kavanaugh Jones and Fred Berger, Square Peg’s Lars Knudsen, Ari Aster and Tyler Campellone will also produce.

This project will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Lance Oppenheim (“Some Kind of Heaven,” “Ren Faire”). The screenplay is written by Ajon Singh.

Project details are under wraps, but said to follow a journalist who takes on an underworld of crime and changes television forever. 

Lance Oppenheim and Ajon Singh will executive produce, as well William Iannaccone and A.J. Bourscheid for Range and Emily Hildner for Square Peg.

Robert Pattinson in "Mickey 17" (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)
Oppenheim most recently directed and produced the critically-acclaimed HBO Original hit series “Ren Faire,” and his sophomore feature documentary, “Spermworld,” for FX.  Oppenheim’s first documentary feature, “Some Kind of Heaven,” produced by Darren Aronofsky & The New York Times, premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and was released by Magnolia Pictures to critical acclaim.

Although Pattinson is currently producing the project and doesn’t have a deal to star in it just yet. He will next be seen in Bong Joon-ho’s “Mickey 17” and is set to shoot “The Batman Part Two” next year. Pattinson is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Sloane Offer.

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

