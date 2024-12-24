Christmas is almost here, and that means it’s time to break out those classic and nostalgic Black-led holiday flicks.

When it comes to Black Christmas cinema, the Black community takes it very seriously, as there’s literally a debate online almost every year about which Black Christmas movies are the best, which ones aren’t Christmas movies at all, and the movies you have to have seen in order to not have your “Black card” revoked.

The Preacher’s Wife and Friday After Next are definitely Christmas movies. — Dev Long (@thehiphopfoodie) December 14, 2024

Whether you’re into a heartwarming flick that make you shed some tears or a family-centered comedy that will make the sides of your stomach ace from laughter, TheWrap has it all here for you. Here are many Black-led and/or created Christmas movies to deck your halls to this Christmas season.

“The Preacher’s Wife” (Touchstone Pictures, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) “The Preacher’s Wife” (1996) In the Black home, there is no holiday season without watching “The Preacher’s Wife.” The film is a remake of “The Bishop’s Wife” and follows a doubtful Reverend Henry Biggs (Courtney B. Vance) who prays to God in an effort to find a way to save his church from its financial woes. His prayers are answered when the Lord sends him an angel named Dudley (Denzel Washington), who hopes to revive Henry’s faith and maybe even open his heart to a new love. Where to watch: The Roku Channel, Fubo TV

“Almost Christmas” (Universal Pictures) “Almost Christmas” (2016) Still grieving from the loss of his wife, Walter Meyer seeks to have a fun-filled Christmas with his family, which includes his two daughters and two sons. However, Walter doesn’t anticipate the whirlwind of bickering that goes down. If Walter and his family can get through five days together, it will truly bring joy to his world this Christmas. Where to watch: Hulu, Prime Video

“Holiday Heart” (MGM Television, Showtime Networks) “Holiday Heart” (2000) Now look, “Holiday Heart” isn’t a traditional Christmas movie, but best believe BET or some cable network will be playing it during the holiday/Christmas season as they do every year. “Holiday Heart” is TV film that truly deserves a bigger bouquet of flowers. In the film, Ving Rhames plays Holiday Heart a drag queen who recently lost his police officer lover. He soon meets 12-year-old Niki (Jessika Quynn Reynolds) and her drug-addicted mother Wanda (Alfre Woodard). But when Wanda starts to date and become more romantically involved with her drug dealer, Holiday is forced to step in as Wanda’s unhinged actions threaten their new family. Where to watch: Pluto TV, Screenpix

This Christmas” (Sony Pictures Releasing) “This Christmas” (2007) It’s been four years since the Whitfield family has come together, and matriarch Ma’Dere (Loretta Devine) is hoping distance has ripped the family too far apart. Her worries eventually surface as family members reveal the truths behind hidden secrets, their financial struggles and more. But it’s the holiday season, which miracles can happen. Where to watch: Hulu, FuboTV, Starz

“Friday After Next (New Line Cinema) “Friday After Next” (2002) “Friday After Next” is the third installment of music mogul and writer Ice Cube’s “Friday” franchise, and it follows Craig and Day-Day as they try to track down a thieving fake Santa Claus who robbed them of their rent money. Where to watch: Rent on Apple

Universal “The Best Man Holiday” (2013) Yeah, there’s a lot of laughs and joy, but get ready to break out the tissue box because this movie is a total tear-jerker. The sequel to Malcolm D. Lee’s “Best Man” franchise takes place nearly 15 years after college friends Lance (Morris Chestnut), Harper (Taye Diggs), Candace (Regina Hall), Quentin (Terrence Howard), Robyn (Sanaa Lathan), Jordan (Nia Long), Murch (Harold Perrineau) and Mia (Monica Calhoun) were all together. This time around, the crew battles some of their past disputes, but the group soon learns their petty drama will have to take a backseat to one of their friend’s more serious issue. Where to watch: Prime Video

Morris Chestnut as Benjamin in “The Perfect Holiday” (Destination Films) “The Perfect Holiday” (2007) Gabrielle Union plays Nancy in “The Perfect Holiday.” She’s a divorced mother of three, whose youngest child Emily (Khail Bryant) enlists in a department store Santa Claus named Benjamin (Morris Chestnut) to bring a smile to her face. What they don’t is that they’re the love they’ve both been looking for. Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock

“Christmas in Compton” (Barnholtz Entertainment) “Christmas in Compton” (2012) In “Christmas in Compton,” Keith David plays Big Earl, the owner of a Christmas tree lot in Compton, California. When his music producing son Derrick (Omar Gooding) gets into trouble with major record label executive Tommy Maxwell (Eric Roberts) over mishandled profits — a week before Christmas — Earl jumps in to save his son’s life and his career. Where to watch: Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Hoopla

Tyler Perry in “A Madea Christmas” “Tyler Perry’s A Madea’s Christmas” (2013) In the comedy-drama “A Madea Christmas,” which came out in 2013, Madea (Tyler Perry) heads down to a small town with her niece, Eileen, (Anna Maria Horsford) to surprise Eileen’s daughter Lacey (Tika Sumpter). While there, Madea ends up being a Santa Claus for children in the area. Where to watch: Fubo TV

“The Kid Who Loved Christmas” (Paramount Pictures) “The Kid Who Loved Christmas” (1990) The TV movie “The Kid Who Loved Christmas” follows the heartwarming story of young orphan who is stripped away from his adoptive family after his new mother dies in a car accident, and the husband — a traveling musician is deemed unfit to parent the child. “The Kid Who Loved Christmas” is the last film Davis’ starred in before he died. Where to watch: While the full movie has been uploaded to YouTube, there film has yet to land on streaming platforms.

Lil Rel Howery as Santa “Nick” Claus in “Dashing Through the Snow” (Photo credit: Disney+) “Dashing Through the Snow” (2023) In “Dashing Through the Snow,” Lil Rel Howery plays Santa “Nick” Claus, a mysterious, comedic man in a red suit who comes down the chimney of Eddie Garrick’s (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) neighbor in an effort to deliver presents. His goal — while evading evil politician Conrad Harf’s (Oscar Nuñez) crooked staff members — is to restore Eddie’s faith in Christmas.



Where to watch: Disney+