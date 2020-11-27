A look at top-grossing holiday shock-fests that have inspired ho-ho-horror -- including this month's "Black Christmas" remake.
Anchor Bay
9. "Silent Night" (2012)
Opening: $9,779
Cumulative: $14,567
Malcolm McDowell
, Jaime King and Donal Logue
star in the film about a murderous Santa who picks off people one by one.
8. "Better Watch Out" (2016)
Opening: $12,569
Cumulative: $20,369
Olivia DeJonge plays a babysitter who must protect a 12-year-old boy after a home invasion while his parents are out at a holiday party.
Oscilloscope Pictures
7. "Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale" (2010)
Opening: $9,281
Cumulative: $236,347
The film follows a group of people living near the Korvatunturi mountain who discover the secret behind Santa Claus.
6. "Anna and the Apocalypse" (2018)
Opening: $52,588 Cumulative: $545,597
In this comedic musical with grossout touches, a teenager and her friends ward off the zombie apocalypse when it comes at Christmas-time.
TriStar
5. "Silent Night, Deadly Night" (1984)
Opening: $1.4 million Cumulative: $2.5 million
In the slasher film, a young boy loses his parents and years later becomes a spree killer in a Santa costume.
4. "Black Christmas" (2019)
Opening: $4.2 million Cumulative: $10.4 million
A second remake of a 1974 Canadian film, starring Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue and Brittany O'Grady, this slasher film about sorority sisters fighting off a stalker takes a stab at feminist themes.
MGM
3. "Black Christmas" (2006)
Opening: $3.7 million Cumulative: $16.3 million
Michelle Trachtenberg
, Lacey Chabert and Katie Cassidy star in the slasher film about sorority girls getting murdered one by one (a remake of a 1974 Canadian film).
2. "Krampus" (2015)
Opening: $16.3 million Cumulative: $42.7 million
A boy in a dysfunctional family turns his back on Christmas -- and accidentally unleashes a demon force as a result.
Warner Bros.
1. "Gremlins" (1984)
Opening: $12.5 million Cumulative: $148.2 million
The movie follows a young boy who breaks rules and unleashes a horde of mischievous monsters.