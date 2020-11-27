Go Pro Today

9 Christmas Horror Movies That Scared Up Box Office, From ‘Gremlins’ to ‘Black Christmas’ (Photos)

Top-grossing holiday shock-fests that have inspired ho-ho-horror — before this month’s “Black Christmas” remake

9. "Silent Night" (2012)  Opening: $9,779 Cumulative: $14,567 Malcolm McDowell, Jaime King and Donal Logue star in the film about a murderous Santa who picks off people one by one.
better watch out christmas horror
8. "Better Watch Out" (2016)  Opening: $12,569  Cumulative: $20,369 Olivia DeJonge plays a babysitter who must protect a 12-year-old boy after a home invasion while his parents are out at a holiday party.
7. "Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale" (2010)  Opening: $9,281 Cumulative: $236,347 The film follows a group of people living near the Korvatunturi mountain who discover the secret behind Santa Claus.
Anna and the Apocalypse
6. "Anna and the Apocalypse" (2018) Opening: $52,588  Cumulative: $545,597 In this comedic musical with grossout touches, a teenager and her friends ward off the zombie apocalypse when it comes at Christmas-time.  
5. "Silent Night, Deadly Night" (1984)  Opening: $1.4 million  Cumulative: $2.5 million In the slasher film, a young boy loses his parents and years later becomes a spree killer in a Santa costume.
Black Christmas 2019
4. "Black Christmas" (2019)  Opening: $4.2 million Cumulative: $10.4 million  A second remake of a 1974 Canadian film, starring Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue and Brittany O'Grady, this slasher film about sorority sisters fighting off a stalker takes a stab at feminist themes.
3. "Black Christmas" (2006)  Opening: $3.7 million  Cumulative: $16.3 million Michelle Trachtenberg, Lacey Chabert and Katie Cassidy star in the slasher film about sorority girls getting murdered one by one (a remake of a 1974 Canadian film).
2. "Krampus" (2015)  Opening: $16.3 million  Cumulative: $42.7 million A boy in a dysfunctional family turns his back on Christmas -- and accidentally unleashes a demon force as a result.
1. "Gremlins" (1984)  Opening: $12.5 million  Cumulative: $148.2 million The movie follows a young boy who breaks rules and unleashes a horde of mischievous monsters.