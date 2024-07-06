The 7 Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave Netflix in July

Stuck inside because it’s too hot out, or maybe summer showers are keeping you indoors? This list of must-watch movies can help you narrow down your picks for summer movie night.

The easiest way to narrow down your choice overload on Netflix is to see what’s leaving soon. This month, over 30 titles are being removed from the streamer, but we’ve rounded up seven that we think you will not want to miss out on.

Whether you’re setting up a projector in the backyard or just cozying up on the couch, here’s our must-watch movies before they leave Netflix July 31.

Moneyball

Moneyball (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill star in this Academy Award-nominated baseball movie. Pitt plays Billy Beane, the general manager for the Oakland A’s. He’s determined to take his team of misfits to the top by challenging the old playbook. With the help of a young Yale economics graduate, played by Hill, the two change their recruitment style to take a chance on some undervalued players. Written by Aaron Sorkin and Steve Zaillian and directed by Bennett Miller, this sports dramedy is the perfect supplement to when you want to stay inside instead of head out to the real ball game.

King Richard

“King Richard” (Warner Bros.)

Has Wimbledon made you crave more tennis? Well, “King Richard,” based on the rise of the Williams’ sisters, may be the perfect movie for you. In an Oscar-winning performance, Will Smith plays Richard the father of Venus and Serena Williams, the sisters who changed the game for women’s tennis. This movie follows the girls’ rise to tennis stardom from the public courts in Compton all the way to Wimbledon. It’s a rags to riches story with grit and heart that you won’t want to miss.

Fatal Attraction

Paramount Pictures

The critically acclaimed psychological thriller will leave Netflix at the end of the month. Michael Douglas, who plays Dan Gallagher, has a one night stand gone wrong. Everything is going well in his life: happy wife, success at work, loving daughter. But, after a rendezvous with a book editor, played by Glenn Close, his life is forever changed. The Academy Award-nominated film explores infidelity and stalking, as Douglas is haunted by his actions and the woman he cheated with. Did you love “Baby Reindeer”? This 1980s classic may be what you’re in the mood to watch this weekend.

Knocked Up

Universal Pictures

This early 2000s rom-com is the perfect summer staple. From the mind of Judd Apatow, Seth Rogen stars opposite Katherine Heigl for this one-night stand gone wrong. Heigl plays Allison Scott who just got her big break as an on-camera reporter for E! News. While celebrating her promotion, she meets the stoner Ben Stone, played by Rogen. The two have a wild night that leads to something the two of them never suspected or wanted – a baby. This unlikely duo takes a chance on one another, despite their differences, for the sake of the baby on the way. The star-studded cast includes supporting performances from Kristen Wiig, Jonah Hill, Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann and Jason Segel – to name a few. Watch it before it’s gone!

Shrek

“Shrek” (DreamWorks Pictures)

Everyone’s favorite ogre will be leaving Netflix at the end of the month. After Lord Farquaad kicks all of the misfit characters out of Duloc, they find their way to Shrek’s swamp. Content with his life of solitude, Shrek is determined to save his swamp from intruders, so he decides to confront Farquaad himself. This hero’s journey with Mike Myers as Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona and Eddie Murphy as Donkey is a cult classic for a reason. The Academy Award winner for Best Animated Feature is a timeless, family-friendly film you won’t want to miss.

The Matrix Franchise

Warner Bros. Pictures

As artificial intelligence is less of a dystopia and more of a reality, “The Matrix” is more relevant than ever. The franchise — which kicked off in 1999 with Lana and Lily Wachowski’s wholly original actioner — explores the technological fall of humanity as AI-powered machines imprison humans in a simulation. The critically acclaimed first film won four Academy Awards and changed the way action movies are made. Dive into this futuristic cyber-thriller franchise while you still can.

The Theory of Everything

Focus Features

Another critically acclaimed film to add to your list before it’s gone is “The Theory of Everything.” Based on the true story of theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, this romantic drama follows Hawking, played by Eddie Redmayne, as he struggles with his relationship with Jane Wilde, played by Felicity Jones, and his diagnosis of ALS. The film received five Academy Award nominations, including a Best Actor win for Redmayne.