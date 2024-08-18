The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in August 2024

Back to school doesn’t mean stop watching movies, and August has a solid lineup of new-to-streaming films to watch for any occasion. Below we’ve put together a curated list of the best new movies on Amazon Prime Video this month, including laugh-out-loud comedies, indie gems, rom-coms and even an iconic franchise that hits Prime Video in its entirety. There’s a little something for everyone, so fire these up or bookmark them for the perfect time.

Check out our picks for the best new movies on Amazon Prime Video in August 2024 below.

“Jackpot!”

“Jackpot!” (Credit: Prime Video)

Filmmaker Paul Feig is behind some of the funniest comedies of the 21st century, from “Bridesmaids” to the supremely rewatchable “Spy,” so that already puts “Jackpot!” on the radar. This Prime Video original has an elevated premise — Awkwafina stars as a woman who wins the Los Angeles Grand Lottery, only to discover the rules state that anyone who kills her before sundown can snatch the prize. John Cena co-stars in this action-heavy romp.

“The Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” Trilogies

New Line Cinema

Just in time for the second season of Prime Video’s prequel series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which debuts at the end of the month, Amazon has Peter Jackson’s entire “Lord of the Rings” saga available to stream now. The three “Lord of the Rings” films stand as one of the most astounding cinematic achievements in history, earning a bevy of Oscars between them and setting the bar for high-expectation adaptations. Jackson returned to direct the “Hobbit” prequel trilogy and while the story should have been kept to two films per the original plan and there’s a CG overload throughout, there are some bright spots and it’s worth revisiting if you haven’t seen them since they first hit theaters.

“21 Jump Street” and “22 Jump Street”

Sony Pictures

If you’re in the mood for a comedy, make it a double feature with Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s “21 Jump Street” and its sequel “22 Jump Street.” The first film is a meta take on the TV series with Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum playing two cops who go undercover at a high school, only to see their fortunes flipped as Hill’s character – who struggled to fit in – being embraced by the cool kids while Tatum’s jock vibes don’t gel with this generation’s idea of “cool.” The sequel “22 Jump Street” takes the action to college and is one of the most smartly self-referential sequels ever made, directly taking on the idea that most sequels merely retread the same things that were covered in the original film. Both movies are hilarious.

“Looper”

Sony Pictures

Before Rian Johnson helmed “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” he first entered the sci-fi realm with his excellent 2012 thriller “Looper.” The film opens in the year 2044 where a 25-year-old man named Joe (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) works for a crime syndicate that murders people who are sent back in time from the year 2074, as a means of disposing of the bodies. But when his older self (played by Bruce Willis) shows up, he’s forced with an existential dilemma. On top of all of this, Emily Blunt plays the mother to a child who may or may not grow up to one day be one of the most evil person of the planet, and the two Joes – young and old – find themselves operating in the same timeline. This is fascinating sci-fi that’ll make you think.

“Adventureland”

Miramax Films

The 2009 coming-of-age dramedy “Adventureland” is something of an underrated gem. It was written and directed by “Superbad” filmmaker Greg Mottola after that comedy hit big and stars Jesse Eisenberg as a college graduate who’s forced to take a job at a local theme park to pay off damage he did to the family car. While there he strikes up a friendship with a fellow worker, played by Kristen Stewart, and the two click immediately. Problem is, she’s involved with an older guy (played by Ryan Reynolds). This 1980s-set film boasts a killer soundtrack, wistfulness to spare and scene-stealing turns by Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig. It’s a winner.

“Emma.”

“Emma.” (Focus Features)

This 2020 adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma” had the misfortune of opening in theaters in February, right before the pandemic. Filmmaker Autumn de Wilde’s take is a sumptuous feast – visually arresting, colorful and stylish. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Emma in this adaptation with an ever-so-slight aloofness that comes off charming. Johnny Flynn is delightful as George and Mia Goth gets to shed the darkness that surrounds so many of her roles for her sweet spin on Harriet. The swell ensemble cast includes Josh O’Connor, Bill Nighy and Callum Turner.

“Psycho” (1960)

Universal Pictures

If you’re in the mood to get ready for Spooky Season early, why not kick things off with one of the most iconic horror films ever made? Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 film “Psycho” set the blueprint for so many slashers to come, but it remains terrifying and shocking over 60 years later. Janet Leigh plays a woman who steals a briefcase full of cash from her employer only to end up at a seedy motel during her getaway, where she crosses paths with the mild-mannered Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins). If by some miracle you don’t know what happens next we won’t spoil it for you here, but suffice it to say this movie breaks many rules and has one of the best endings ever.