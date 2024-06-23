The 7 Best New Movies on Hulu in June 2024

If you’re looking to kick back and beat the heat with a new movie, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve put together a curated list of some of the best new movies streaming on Hulu this month, from Brat Pack classics (and a new doc about them) to incredible superhero films to an underrated actioner. There’s a little something for everyone, so stop that scrolling and put on one of these fine films.

Check out our list of the best new movies on Hulu in June 2024 below.

Brats

Brats (Hulu)

Andrew McCarthy’s new documentary “Brats” explores the Brat Pack – or, more specifically, the impact that being dubbed the “Brat Pack” had on the careers of the young stars of the ‘80s. McCarthy sits down with Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Rob Lowe and others to have candid conversations about the films they made and how they felt about the Brat Pack moniker. It doesn’t delve much deeper than that, but it’s still a delight to see these folks reuniting so many years later amongst clips from “Pretty in Pink,” “The Breakfast Club” and “St. Elmo’s Fire.”

The Batman

Warner Bros.

Filmmaker Matt Reeves breathed new life into the caped crusader with 2022’s “The Batman,” a noirish take on the beloved comics character that owes more to the films of David Fincher than the superhero genre. It’s a moody, rainy and evocative film with Robert Pattinson offering up his own tortured take on Bruce Wayne. Paul Dano is chilling as villain The Riddler, Colin Farrell is unrecognizable as The Penguin but it’s Zoe Kravitz who steals the show as Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Greig Fraser’s stunning cinematography gives us Gotham City like we’ve never seen it before, and Michael Giacchino’s score is an all-timer.

Anchorman

Paramount Pictures

Odds are you’ve either never seen “Anchorman” or you’ve seen it many, many times. The 2004 comedy was not a smash hit upon its initial theatrical release, but exploded once it hit home video and became one of the most quoted films of the 2000s. Will Ferrell stars as a pompous, idiotic anchorman in 1970s San Diego who finds his job threatened when the network hires a woman as his co-anchor, played by Christina Applegate. Paul Rudd, Steve Carell and David Koechner are his fellow newscasters, and filmmaker Adam McKay manages to make a film that’s as much about sexism and gender inequality as it is about absolutely, ridiculously silly jokes.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Paramount Pictures

There’s nothing quite like the perfect “feel-good” movie, and if you’re looking for something in that vein you can’t go wrong with “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” This 1986 comedy hails from writer/director John Hughes and quite literally tells the story of a high school student named Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) who decides to play sick and skip school. He ropes his best friend and girlfriend into a day of free-wheeling fun and existential crises. The mix of comedy, wish-fulfillment, and pathos are why this film has endured for over three decades. It’s a great pairing with “Brats.”

Fight Club

20th Century Fox

David Fincher’s 1999 film “Fight Club” is woefully misunderstood, and in that regard is well worth revisiting if you haven’t seen it in a while. Based on Chuck Palahniuk’s novel of the same name, the story follows a disillusioned young man (played by Edward Norton) whose life is suddenly given meaning when he meets a freewheeling soap salesman named Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt). The two start a fight club, which then leads to them starting an entire anarchic enterprise that quickly spirals out of control. But “Fight Club” is not about a fight club, it’s about toxic masculinity – or, more specifically, the fragility of the male ego and the impact of consumerism on male culture in the 1990s. It’s also kind of a twisted romantic comedy at heart, with Helena Bonham Carter’s colorful Marla serving as the object of both Tyler and the narrator’s affection.

It Follows

Maika Monroe in ‘It Follows’

One of the more inventive horror films of the last decade, 2014’s “It Follows” is all the more impressive considering the supernatural presence at the heart of the movie isn’t actually seen onscreen. It goes like this – if you have it, it follows you everywhere until you pass it on to another person through a sexual encounter. Then it’s their problem. Writer/director David Robert Mitchell crafts a terrifying and patient horror film, anchored by a swell performance from Maika Monroe as the latest victim of “it” who is trying to figure out how to shake this supernatural follower. And there’s a sequel on the way!

Bullet Train

Sony Pictures

Brad Pitt goes full goof mode in “Bullet Train,” which makes excellent use of his comedic sensibilities and movie star aesthetic. Directed by Pitt’s former stunt man David Leitch (who also directed “Atomic Blonde” and “Deadpool 2”), the film follows an assassin going through something of a mental breakdown who is tasked with retrieving a briefcase on a bullet train in Japan. Easy enough, right? Well, the train is full of assassins, and Pitt’s character soon learns he’s in way over his head. Standout performances from Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree-Henry, Hiroyuki Sanada, Joey King and (REDACTED) ensue. Plus, cameos galore.