The 8 Best Zombie Movies Streaming Right Now | Photos

What Halloween would be complete without some groaning, flesh-eating zombies? We’ve got a list of the eight best zombie movies that are streaming right now.

Whether you’re in the mood for some hard-core, blood-thirsty living dead richness or a flick that will give you a reason to snuggle closer to boo your boo (pun intended), we’re here to deliver the ultimate zombie classics that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Take a look at the eight titles you can watch right now through streaming.

“Dawn of the Dead” (Universal Pictures) “Dawn of the Dead” (2007) Of course, George A. Romero’s “Dawn of the Dead” will always stand the test of time, but let’s not act like Zack Synder didn’t do his thing with his remake of the film in 2004. In this new vision, an unlikely group of Milwaukeeans come together inside a local shopping mall in an effort to evade a zombie apocalypse. But as they welcome new folks in, it becomes harder to keep the virus out. Streaming on: Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home

“World War Z” (Paramount Pictures) “World War Z” (2013) The “World War Z” zombies are probably the fastest and most strategic zombies in all zombie cinema or television — aside from the ones that appeared in Netflix’s series “Black Summer.” Seriously, who could forget that terrifying wall-climbing scene? Marc Foster directs Brad Pitt in the action-packed horror, who takes on the role of former U.N. investigator Gerry Lane. After a virus causes a zombie pandemic, Gerry embarks on a mission to find the root of the infection. Streaming: Netflix, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel, YouTube

“Shaun of the Dead” (Universal Pictures) “Shaun of the Dead” (2004) You need some giggles with those screams, don’t ya? If so, go ahead and slot in Simon Pegg’s comedic horror “Shaun of the Dead.” The film takes you on a hilarious ride with characters Shaun and Ed, two lowly, everyday blokes who don’t expect much out of their dull lives. However, when their London town becomes overrun with zombies, they must take on a new role as leaders in order to protect their families and friends. Streaming on: Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV, Fandango at Home, Apple TV and Google Play Movies

“Night of the Living Dead” (Getty Images) “Night of the Living Dead” (1968) There’s no way this list would be complete without one of George A. Romero’s masterpieces. If not for “Night of the Living Dead,” we’d never have the gem “Dawn of the Dead” (which is its sequel). The film is centered on a unique group of strangers who take refuge in an abandoned house to escape blood-thirsty zombies that have risen from a graveyard. But how long will their haven be able to keep the undead out? Streaming on: Peacock, Pluto TV, Sling TV, Crackle, MGM+, Tubi, The Roku Channel, Max, Starz, AMC+, Hulu and Crackle

“28 Days Later” (20th Century, Searchlight Pictures) 28 Days Later (2002) Before he was playing physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy was running for his life as Jim away from zombies in Danny Boyle’s thrilling horror “28 Days Later.” When a group of animal rights activists free a chimp infected with a virus called “Rage,” the city eventually becomes completely ravaged by humans-turned-zombies. It’s all a surprise for a Jim, a bike courier, who’s just woken up from a month-long coma. Streaming on: Prime Video and Apple TV

“Resident Evil” (Screen Gems) “Resident Evil” (2002) “Resident Evil” isn’t quite the traditional zombie flick. It’s a horrifying biopunk action thriller that takes you on a wild ride alongside Milla Jovovich. Based on the popular video game, “Resident Evil” follows Alice as she leads a team to takedown the evil force behind a deadly virus that’s been released and is turning people into undead creatures. Streaming on: Tubi, Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies, Fandango at Home, Pluto TV, Paramount+, The Roku Channel and Apple TV

Lionsgate Films “Warm Bodies” (2013) Nothing wrong with a little romance to sprinkle in with the spookiness. Humans and zombies inhabit the world in “Warm Bodies,” but unlike other zombie films, the only cure for this virus comes from within. When a zombie named R (Nicholas Hoult) saves a woman’s life, the two end up journeying through the undead world together, discovering that love may be the answer to recovering humanity. Streaming on: Peacock, Hulu, YouTube TV, Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play Movies, Fandango at Home