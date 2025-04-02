‘Love on the Spectrum’ Season 3 Cast Guide | Photos

The heartwarming docu-reality series “Love on the Spectrum” is back with nine new and returning hopeful romantics.
Several fan-favorite stars return for the American version’s third season, including success story Abbey and David. Connor, James and Tanner have returned to the series to find their match, while Dani and Adan enter a new chapter of their relationship.
Newcomers Pari and Madison are eager to find love after watching the Netflix series. Pari is looking for her T-princess, while Madison wants an outgoing partner to be her match.
“What I love about the American series is everyone has a different favorite cast member,” creator and executive producer of the series Cian O’Cleary told TheWrap. “We’ve found such an incredibly diverse cast that everybody’s got a different favorite person, and I just think that’s just really wonderful.”
Keep reading to get to know the new and returning participants of “Love on the Spectrum” Season 3.
Abbey
Age: 26
Hometown: Los Angeles
Abbey has been a fan favorite since she first appeared in Season 1 of the American version of “Love on the Spectrum.” Abbey and her boyfriend David rode out the high from their African safari adventure last season.
The couple discuss plans to get married, go to a wine tasting and celebrate their four-year anniversary this season as they enter a new chapter of their relationship.
Adan
Age: 27
Hometown: San Diego
Adan shares a love connection with Dani. The two enter into a new chapter in their relationship that forces Adan to assess what he values in a partner and, more importantly, how to be true to himself.
Connor
Age: 25
Hometown: Atlanta
The Season 2 standout is still looking for love and is ready to cross the line of physical intimacy. With the support of his mom and three siblings, Connor has learned the rules of dating and wants to find his dream “demigoddess.”
Dani
Age: 29
Hometown: Los Angeles
The quippy animator returns for Season 3 of the Netflix series. Dani admitted that in the past she has been quick to judge potential partners and said the show has expanded her perspective on dating. This season, she celebrates a milestone with Adan and asks him a vulnerable question.
David
Age: 30
Hometown: Los Angeles
Affectionately known as Abbey’s boyfriend but this season, we get to see a glimpse into David’s world. The happy couple continues to share their love on-screen as they celebrate four years together.
James
Age: 36
Hometown: Boston
“As they say, the third time is the charm! At least that is my hope this time around,” James said. The 36-year-old is still persistently looking for love. He has built a following on social media since appearing on the Netflix series. This season, he entertains a love connection he met online as well as attending another round of speed dating, all in an attempt to find his match.
Madison
Age: 27
Hometown: Santa Rosa, CA and Sudbury, MA
Newcomer Madison was inspired to join “Love on the Spectrum” after watching Abbey and David’s love story. The 27-year-old lives on her own in Tampa, loves dolls and bracelet-making and wants a partner who can match her outgoing energy.
Pari
Age: 22
Hometown: Boston
In a first for the show, Pari is interested in dating women. Though she does not want to put herself in a box, Pari said that she feels more comfortable with girls and feels it may be a better match. The train-loving Bostonian is looking for her T-princess.
Tanner
Age: 25
Hometown: Clemson, South Carolina
Tanner is back for his second season on “Love on the Spectrum.” One thing that the 25-year-old specifically craves in a partner is inviting conversations. Tanner is quite talkative himself and wants a love connection that can match his energy.