‘Love on the Spectrum’ Season 3 Cast Guide | Photos

The heartwarming docu-reality series “Love on the Spectrum” is back with nine new and returning hopeful romantics.

Several fan-favorite stars return for the American version’s third season, including success story Abbey and David. Connor, James and Tanner have returned to the series to find their match, while Dani and Adan enter a new chapter of their relationship.

Newcomers Pari and Madison are eager to find love after watching the Netflix series. Pari is looking for her T-princess, while Madison wants an outgoing partner to be her match.

“What I love about the American series is everyone has a different favorite cast member,” creator and executive producer of the series Cian O’Cleary told TheWrap. “We’ve found such an incredibly diverse cast that everybody’s got a different favorite person, and I just think that’s just really wonderful.”

Keep reading to get to know the new and returning participants of “Love on the Spectrum” Season 3.