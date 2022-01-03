No, Betty White Didn’t Die After Getting COVID Booster Shot

Just days after her passing, Betty White’s official cause of death has been revealed. According to the actress’s agent, Jeff Witjas, the comedy icon died of natural causes at age 99.

White passed away on New Year’s Eve, prompting nationwide grief from co-stars and fans alike. Following the news, reports began circulating that the “Golden Girls” star died from complications of a COVID booster after reportedly getting a shot three days earlier.

“Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home,” Witjas said in a statement to PEOPLE. “People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived.”

When White’s death was first announced, Witjas noted that she died in her home.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas said at the time. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

White was just over two weeks shy of her 100th birthday when she died. Still, Fathom Events is moving forward with plans to screen a filmed tribute to the TV legend in theaters.

Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, producers of “Betty White: 100 Years Young,” said in a statement to TheWrap on Friday: “We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life—and experience what made her such a national treasure.”

Their statement went on to add, “Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer. We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long.”