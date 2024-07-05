‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ Cast & Character Guide: Who’s Who and Who’s New in the Sequel?

If you’ve been living your life peacefully without the “Axel F” theme from “Beverly Hills Cop” in your head, well, sorry about it, that’s over. Axel Foley and his theme song are back in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” and there are some familiar faces returning too.

“Beverly Hills Cop 4,” directed by Mark Molloy, follows Axel as he hits the streets of Beverly Hills once again. But, when his daughter Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened, the duo team up with some friends, new and old, to uncover a conspiracy.

You can check out the full cast of “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” below.

Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy)

Eddie Murphy returns as the not-technically-Beverly-Hills-Cop himself, Axel Foley, in this film. Murphy is obviously a legend at this point, but his most recent project before “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” came at the end of last year, when he starred in Prime Video’s “Candy Cane Lane.”

Detective Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt)

Bobby Abbott is an actual officer of the Beverly Hills Police Department, but he’s not the same kind of cop Axel has previously encountered in his work with the station. He’s played by “(5o0) Days of Summer” and “10 Things I Hate About You” actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Jane Saunders (Taylour Paige)

Her name may not immediately give it away, but Jane Saunders is actually Axel Foley’s daughter (albeit, his very estranged daughter). You might recognize Taylour Paige, the actress who plays Jane, as Ahsha Hayes from the series “Hit the Floor,” or from her roles in movies including “Zola,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Mack & Rita.”

Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold)

Axel Foley isn’t the only returner in this film; Billy Rosewood is back too, played once again by Judge Reinhold. Outside of the “Beverly Hills Cop” series, he’s most commonly recognized for his roles in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and “The Santa Clause.”

John Taggart (John Ashton)

John Taggart is another familiar face here, returning for “Axel F” after not being in “Beverly Hills Cop III.” He’s an ally to Axel at the BHPD, and once again played by “Some Kind of Wonderful” and “Midnight Run” star John Ashton.

Deputy Chief Jeffrey Friedman (Paul Reiser)

Of course, it’s not just Beverly Hills-based characters that show up in “Axel F.” Axel’s Detroit man Jeffrey Friedman is here too, played again by “Mad About You” staple Paul Reiser. One of his bigger roles as of late was as Dr. Sam Owens in “Stranger Things.”

Serge (Bronson Pinchot)

Serge didn’t make it into “Beverly Hills Cop II,” but he’s back once more for “Axel F,” played again by Bronson Pinchot. You might also recognize the actor from “Risky Business” or, more recently “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

Cade Grant (Kevin Bacon)

Eddie Murphy and Kevin Bacon are both legends, but somehow had never worked together until “Axel F.” Bacon, best known for his “Footloose” character, plays the new police captain at BHPD, who naturally butts heads with Axel Foley for his methods.

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” is now streaming on Netflix.