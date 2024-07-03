Where to Stream All the ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Movies

There’s no better way to celebrate Eddie Murphy returning to his Axel Foley character in Netflix’s “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” than by binge-watching the three previous movies — the last of which came out 30 years ago!

Here’s where to stream all the movies in the “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise before you watch “Beverly Hills Cop 4” on Netflix.

Where can you stream the “Beverly Hills Cop” movies?

All of the previous “Beverly Hills Cop” movies are available for streaming across a couple of different platforms. Here’s where you can find them.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) — Netflix, Paramount+

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) — Netflix, Paramount+

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) — Paramount+

When does “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” come out?

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” dropped on Netflix Wednesday, July 3.

What is “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” about?

The latest film in the “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise brings Axel back to the city after his family’s safety is threatened. He’s joined by a few familiar faces and a couple new ones, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt as his new partner in Tinseltown and Kevin Bacon as a suspect cop. Here’s the official logline from Netflix:

“Axel Foley returns to Beverly Hills after his daughter’s life’s threatened. Includes old pals John Taggart and Billy Rosewood working to uncover a conspiracy.”

Watch the “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” trailer