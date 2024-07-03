Where to Stream All the ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Movies

Celebrate Axel Foley’s career with a binge of the Eddie Murphy franchise before “Beverly Hill Cop: Axel F” debuts Wednesday

eddie-murphy-beverly-hills-cop-4
Paramount Pictures

There’s no better way to celebrate Eddie Murphy returning to his Axel Foley character in Netflix’s “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” than by binge-watching the three previous movies — the last of which came out 30 years ago!

Here’s where to stream all the movies in the “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise before you watch “Beverly Hills Cop 4” on Netflix.

Where can you stream the “Beverly Hills Cop” movies?

All of the previous “Beverly Hills Cop” movies are available for streaming across a couple of different platforms. Here’s where you can find them.

  • Beverly Hills Cop (1984) — Netflix, Paramount+
  • Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) — Netflix, Paramount+
  • Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) — Paramount+
Beverly Hills Cop Axel F
Read Next
'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' Review: The Heat Is Off in Netflix’s Generic Legacy Sequel

When does “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” come out?

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” dropped on Netflix Wednesday, July 3.

What is “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” about?

The latest film in the “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise brings Axel back to the city after his family’s safety is threatened. He’s joined by a few familiar faces and a couple new ones, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt as his new partner in Tinseltown and Kevin Bacon as a suspect cop. Here’s the official logline from Netflix:

“Axel Foley returns to Beverly Hills after his daughter’s life’s threatened. Includes old pals John Taggart and Billy Rosewood working to uncover a conspiracy.”

Watch the “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” trailer

A closeup of a Black man's face. He wears glasses and has a mustache and close-cropped haircut. The man is Eddie Murphy, wearing a black jacket and standing in front of a gray background.
Read Next
Eddie Murphy Revisits David Spade's 1995 'SNL' Joke About His Career: 'I Felt It Was Racist'

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he spent three years as a web editor for Variety and another five at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage. He’s also been seen in IGN, Fandom and more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.