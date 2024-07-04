‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ Soundtrack: All the Songs in the Netflix Movie

The latest installment in the “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise hit Netflix this week and with it came a soundtrack full of great needle drops.
From the film’s theme “Here We Go” by Lil Nas X – which samples the iconic “Axel F” theme from the original films – to Bob Seger, Mary J. Blige, and Big Sean, Eddie Murphy’s return to the series is backed by a solid set list. Other artists that crop up in the film include Billy Idol and Hall & Oates.
For a complete list of all the songs in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” keep reading:
Every Song in the Movie:
- “The Heat is On” by Glenn Frey
- “I Don’t F–k With You” by Big Sean ft. E-40
- “Shakedown” by Bob Seger
- “Players” (Sync Edit)/”Hot in the City” by Coi Leray and Billy Idol
- “Neutron Dance” by The Pointer Sisters
- “Family Affair” by Mary J. Blige
- “Milkshake” by Kelis
- “Maneater” by Hall & Oates
- “Here We Go” by Lil Nas X
“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” is currently streaming on Netflix.
