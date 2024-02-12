Beyoncé Fans Break the Internet After Singer Reveals New Album: ‘F—K That Football Game, Beyoncé Is Coming Back’

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter may have struggled to break Verizon’s network in her Super Bowl ad, but the internet has split their wigs over Knowles-Carter’s announcement that she’ll be dropping new music, with two songs from the second installment of her three-part “Renaissance” project already available.
The news of the songs, which will be included in “Act II,” came after Knowles-Carter appeared in a Verizon ad, where she instructed her team to drop the “new music” after attempting to break Verizon’s network through a series of job ventures.
Subsequently, she posted a promo video on her Instagram. So far, she’s released two songs called “Texas Hold ‘Em” and 16 Carriages.” The country album is set to drop on March 29.
It didn’t take long for her fans and followers to celebrate her return. Check out some of the funniest the reactions below.
