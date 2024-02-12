Beyoncé Fans Break the Internet After Singer Reveals New Album: ‘F—K That Football Game, Beyoncé Is Coming Back’

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter may have struggled to break Verizon’s network in her Super Bowl ad, but the internet has split their wigs over Knowles-Carter’s announcement that she’ll be dropping new music, with two songs from the second installment of her three-part “Renaissance” project already available.

The news of the songs, which will be included in “Act II,” came after Knowles-Carter appeared in a Verizon ad, where she instructed her team to drop the “new music” after attempting to break Verizon’s network through a series of job ventures.

Subsequently, she posted a promo video on her Instagram. So far, she’s released two songs called “Texas Hold ‘Em” and 16 Carriages.” The country album is set to drop on March 29.

It didn’t take long for her fans and followers to celebrate her return. Check out some of the funniest the reactions below.

😩😩😩 I have refreshed Apple Music 900 times Beyonce! Where is the new music? #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/Hf8knNYz7o — Damn Daniel! (@DamnDaniel912) February 12, 2024

GIRL FUCK THAT FOOTBALL GAME BEYONCÉ IS COMING BACK. pic.twitter.com/bTNsdFpj1m — dakota (@dontreatmebadIy) February 12, 2024

16 CARRIAGES IS A BEAUTIFUL FCKING SONG ARE YOU KIDDING ME BEYONCÉ😭😭😭??? pic.twitter.com/qllsTDQqu3 — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) February 12, 2024

Beyoncé said drop the new music and they’re still playing this game like nothing happened ??pic.twitter.com/NAbsJ4ynqP — Bob (@tweetsbybob_) February 12, 2024

beyonce after making that commercial pic.twitter.com/0zL9paN1Ia — omarcito (´｡• ω •｡`) (@fxgotron69) February 12, 2024

the person at verizon headquarters in charge of releasing beyoncé’s new music pic.twitter.com/fLAG62vn5I — wiLL (@willfulchaos) February 12, 2024

beyonce gotta made a coutry album bc yall wont respect her any other way, she coming for that aoty like mf thanos — plantz (@nomoneynogoals) February 12, 2024

Beyonce releasing a country album right after Tracy Chapman became the first Black woman to be a solo songwriter on a #1 song on the country chart is perfect timing. — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) February 12, 2024

Country artists right now knowing Beyonce is coming to take their Grammys next year #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/q0M5EeBi7S — Damn Daniel! (@DamnDaniel912) February 12, 2024

“I’M THE SPHERE” WAS THIS A CONFIRMATION BEYONCÉ😭😭😭??? pic.twitter.com/oxBjyDzFdY — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) February 12, 2024

White country artists now that Beyoncé is coming for their crowns pic.twitter.com/TPyh6mVZv5 — Mikey (@thecharmed0ne) February 12, 2024

BEYONCÉ DRINKING WATER AT THE SUPER BOWl WHILE WE’RE GAGGING LMFAOOOOOOOO😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ze6J6h2qVQ — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) February 12, 2024

NOT VERIZON HAD BEYONCÉ ON TWITCH LMFAOOOO ICONIC😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kKTOuO2vFx — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) February 12, 2024

beyoncé announcing her new album after usher’s performance pic.twitter.com/xYafpTmqys — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 12, 2024