During her Las Vegas show Saturday night, Adele took a few minutes to heap praise on Sabrina Carpenter’s song “Espresso.” The “Rolling in the Deep” singer shared that after she got back to her hotel and into bed late the night before, she found herself singing the lyrics, “I’m working late, ’cause I’m a singer.”

Carpenter retweeted an article about the moment and captioned it, “all i read was Adele thinks about me in bed <3.”

all i read was Adele thinks about me in bed <3 https://t.co/V2nfgHI1hS — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) May 19, 2024

The same night Adele was sharing her “Espresso” love with her audience, Carpenter performed the song on “Saturday Night Live”:

“Espresso” was released in April and has been dubbed one of the songs of the summer. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Carpenter explained of the track, “There was something really exciting about the fact that there was so much personality throughout the entire song, because those are the ones that are really, really fun to sing live with a crowd.”

“Those are the ones that people, I think when they don’t know my music or who I am or anything, they can just tune in to a single song and kind of leave with a better idea of my sense of humor,” she added.

Carpenter also said she wrote the song during a time period in which “I thought I was the s–t,” so “equating it to caffeine and that addiction was really fun and I definitely have a caffeine addiction as it is. So it really ends up being a full circle for me.”

“Espresso” is the singer’s first top 10 hit in the United States and the United Kingdom. She’s expected to release a new album this year with “Espresso” as the lead single.

In an interview with Maya Hawke for Interview Magazine, Carpenter said that she’s begun to approach music differently.

“I feel a lot freer and more excited about what I’m making now because I’ve realized that genre isn’t necessarily the most important thing,” she explained. “It’s about honesty and authenticity and whatever you gravitate towards. There were a lot of genres in my last album, and I like to think I’ll continue that throughout writing music.”