Biden Calls Zelenskyy ‘President Putin’ in Gaffe at NATO Conference | Video

President Joe Biden introduced President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin” at a NATO conference spotlighting Ukraine Thursday — just minutes ahead of his solo press conference.

“I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination,” Biden said. “Ladies and gentlemen — President Putin. President Putin,” said Biden, before catching his mistake.

“He’s gonna beat President Putin — President Zelenskyy,” Biden corrected.

Biden accidentally calls Ukraine's leader 'President Putin'

This is not a great look for Biden, as he is about to head on stage in an attempt to redeem himself following his poor debate performance two weeks ago. Any mistake made by the President at this point is sure to be met with heavy backlash.

Zelenskyy handled the rough introduction, with a witty comeback, “I’m better.”

“You are a hell of a lot better,” Biden responded.

