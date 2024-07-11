Biden Calls Zelenskyy ‘President Putin’ in Gaffe at NATO Conference | Video

“I’m so focused on beating Putin … You are a hell of a lot better,” the president backtracks on Thursday

Biden at NATO
President Joe Biden speaks at NATO July 11, 2024 (Credit: X)

President Joe Biden introduced President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin” at a NATO conference spotlighting Ukraine Thursday —  just minutes ahead of his solo press conference.

“I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination,” Biden said. “Ladies and gentlemen — President Putin. President Putin,” said Biden, before catching his mistake.

“He’s gonna beat President Putin — President Zelenskyy,” Biden corrected.

Watch the video of the moment below:

This is not a great look for Biden, as he is about to head on stage in an attempt to redeem himself following his poor debate performance two weeks ago. Any mistake made by the President at this point is sure to be met with heavy backlash.

Zelenskyy handled the rough introduction, with a witty comeback, “I’m better.”

“You are a hell of a lot better,” Biden responded.

More to come …

President Joe Biden on July 3, 2024. (CREDIT: Jim WATSON / AFP)
Read Next
How to Watch Biden's News Conference: What Time Does It Start?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.