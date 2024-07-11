How to Watch Biden’s News Conference: What Time Does It Start?

All eyes are on President Joe Biden as calls for him to step away from the 2024 election get louder due to his concerning debate performance last month. His next attempt to redeem himself will be at the upcoming NATO summit press conference on Thursday.

Every move made by Biden in the upcoming weeks will closely monitored by the entire country. His performance at these events could determine if he can regain the trust of the American people and stop the calls to walk away from the reelection battle against Donald Trump.

He must convince all of America that he is still mentally and physically capable of serving a second term. Failure to do so could make this the end of the road for the president.

If you plan to tune in to the conference, along with the rest of the world, here is everything you need to know.

What time is the press conference?

Biden will begin taking questions from the White House press corps at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Thursday. It had initially been set to begin at 5:30 p.m., but the White House moved it back.

The President will be at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, the same location as the ongoing NATO summit.

Is it streaming?

For those with cable, it is likely that many major news channels such as CNN, NBC, Fox and ABC will pause their regular programming to cover the event.

For those looking to stream the event, here are some options:

The White House will stream the event on their YouTube channel. Click here to watch.

The New York Times will be streaming and covering the conference with real-time commentary and analysis from reporters.

The Associated Press will also be streaming at apnews.com.

What will be covered?

This press conference is the closing event of the NATO summit. However, it is likely that Biden will use most of the time to address the current concerns and calls for him to drop out of the race.

There has been an internal White House planning document that contained some of the potential questions asked during the conference. Some of which focus on his age, calls to drop out, and why he intends to stay in the race, as well as George Clooney’s op-ed asking for him to drop out of the race.

What’s next for Biden?

Biden will return to the campaign trail on Friday with a trip to Michigan. He is also set to do an interview on Monday with NBC.