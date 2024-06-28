Biden’s Raspy Debate Voice Raises Health Questions: ‘Coughing Like Beth in Little Women, I’m Sure It’s Fine’

CNN held the president’s first debate with Republican nominee Donald Trump on Thursday

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden during the first 2024 presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump skipped the handshake and got straight to business in Thursday night’s debate, but at-home audiences, ever-active on social media, appeared unimpressed by their performances out the gate.

Biden, already known for struggling with a stutter since childhood, struggled with a subdued tone and raspy voice, even coughing in an exchange early on in the program. Audiences raised concerns about his health, age and vocal quality on social media immediately.

Donald Trump
Jokes abounded — “Biden coughing like Beth in ‘Little Women,’ I’m sure it’s fine,” wrote one user — while others raised genuine frustration and concern.

“This entire event is a trainwreck. Jake and Dana are invisible, Biden sounds exhausted, and Trump is lying incessantly. No one wins tonight,” wrote another.

Others, in confusion about Biden’s apparent underperformance: “Hasn’t he been hiding in the woods for a week?????”

CNN confirmed after the debate wrapped after 90 minutes that Biden “had a cold for the past couple of days.”

Read on for more early reactions to Biden’s vocal troubles on Thursday.

