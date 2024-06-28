Biden’s Raspy Debate Voice Raises Health Questions: ‘Coughing Like Beth in Little Women, I’m Sure It’s Fine’

President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump skipped the handshake and got straight to business in Thursday night’s debate, but at-home audiences, ever-active on social media, appeared unimpressed by their performances out the gate.

Biden, already known for struggling with a stutter since childhood, struggled with a subdued tone and raspy voice, even coughing in an exchange early on in the program. Audiences raised concerns about his health, age and vocal quality on social media immediately.

Jokes abounded — “Biden coughing like Beth in ‘Little Women,’ I’m sure it’s fine,” wrote one user — while others raised genuine frustration and concern.

“This entire event is a trainwreck. Jake and Dana are invisible, Biden sounds exhausted, and Trump is lying incessantly. No one wins tonight,” wrote another.

Others, in confusion about Biden’s apparent underperformance: “Hasn’t he been hiding in the woods for a week?????”

CNN confirmed after the debate wrapped after 90 minutes that Biden “had a cold for the past couple of days.”

Read on for more early reactions to Biden’s vocal troubles on Thursday.

Joe Biden’s voice ran out after the first sentence #Debates2024 pic.twitter.com/Z5fITgcutv — Brent (@Brentweets) June 28, 2024

Biden coughing like Beth in Little Women I'm sure it's fine — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) June 28, 2024

Two grandpas are on stage struggling to explain women’s health and reproductive rights.



I hate it here #PresidentialDebate — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) June 28, 2024

This entire event is a trainwreck. Jake and Dana are invisible, Biden sounds exhausted, and Trump is lying incessantly. No one wins tonight. — A.J. Katz (@ajkatztv) June 28, 2024

I’m no fan of Joe Biden but what we’re witnessing right now is so uncomfortable to watch.



This is an old frail man on stage zoning out every few minutes and losing his train of thought.



Make it stop. — Nachi Gordon (@gordon770) June 28, 2024

What's wrong with Joe Biden's voice?



Hasn't he been hiding in the woods for a week????? — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) June 28, 2024

My GOD this is a fucking train crash for Biden. He looks halting and old. His voice is cracking, faded and weak. God almighty. It's worse than I feared. #Debates2024 — Scott Reid (@_scottreid) June 28, 2024