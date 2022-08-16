It’s the Wildest Ride in the Wilderness! Disney is in the works on a movie inspired by its Disneyland attraction Big Thunder Mountain, and “Hawkeye” directors Bert & Bertie are in negotiations to direct the film, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Kieran Mulroney and Michele Mulroney (“Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows”) are writing the script for the film, though plot details are being kept under wraps.

Margot Robbie’s production banner LuckyChap Entertainment and Ridley Scott’s banner Scott Free are both producing the film.

“Big Thunder Mountain” would follow the Dwayne Johnson movie “Jungle Cruise” from last year, and Disney is also in the works on a reboot inspired by its Haunted Mansion attraction that has Owen Wilson attached to star.

The Big Thunder Mountain roller coaster first opened at Disneyland within Frontierland in 1979, but the fan favorite ride has since expanded to the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland in Paris.

Bert & Bertie directed three episodes of the Marvel series “Hawkeye,” but this would be the directing duo’s first feature since 2019’s “Troop Zero” and 2016’s “Dance Camp.” They’re also directors on “The Great” and “Our Flag Means Death.”

Bert & Bertie are represented by Verve and Hirsch Wallerstein.

