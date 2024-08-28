Bill Belichick Teams With Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions for ‘The Breakdown’ at ESPN+

Bill Belichick is bringing his football expertise to ESPN for the upcoming NFL season through partnerships with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and “The Pat McAfee Show.”

The eight-time Super Bowl champion and former New England Patriots head coach will join McAfee every Monday from 12 to 2 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ and 2 to 3 p.m. ET on YouTube and ESPN+. The two will have an extended conversation on all things NFL, including reaction to the week’s headlining game results, storylines and more.

He will also be a featured guest for all 11 “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” alternate telecasts on ESPN2 and ESPN+ and launch a new multiplatform show with Peyton Manning. Belichick will regularly join the Super Bowl-winning brothers during the first half of MNF games. In the second half, Peyton and Eli will bring on additional guests from both inside and outside the sports world, including pop culture icons.

Additionally, he’ll partner with Manning on a new ESPN+ original series “The Breakdown,” which will premiere Sept. 6 with the pair providing a breakdown of the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers, days before the Week 1 marquee matchup on “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

Throughout the season, the 30-minute show will release a total of 11 episodes on Fridays which precede a “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” alternate telecast, with each edition of “The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick” singularly focusing on the two teams playing on “Monday Night Football” in that given week. Excerpts will be showcased on ESPN programming, including multiple studio shows.

“The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick” is produced in conjunction with NFL Films.

In addition to the collaborations with Belichick, ESPN has greenlit “The Sack Exchange,” a new “30 for 30” film that will take a nostalgic look back at the defensive line of the 1980s New York Jets.

Dubbed “The New York Sack Exchange,” the Jets’ record-setting defense was led by the dynamic and brash quartet of Marty Lyons, Abdul Salaam, Joe Klecko, and Mark Gastineau. Together, they unapologetically took the football world on a rollercoaster ride, experiencing both great highs and unimaginable lows on and off the field. The film delves into the triumphs, betrayals, and enduring feuds that characterized this iconic unit, offering a cerebral and emotional exploration of a brotherhood that barely survived the intense spotlight under which they once shined.

“As we gear up for another NFL season and there is a great deal of attention on this year’s New York Jets, ‘The Sack Exchange’ offers a timely reflection on the grit, teamwork, and passion that has defined this team,” ESPN Films vice president an executive producer Marsha Cooke said in a statement. “This film not only celebrates the legacy of one of the most iconic defenses in NFL history but also serves as a reminder of the enduring spirit of football. We’re excited to bring this compelling chapter of sports history to our audience during a time when interest in the game is at its peak.”

The project is directed by Ken Rodgers (“The Tuck Rule,” “The Two Bills,” “Four Falls of Buffalo”) and James Weiner (“SEC Storied: Saturday Night Lights,” “SEC Storied: King George”).