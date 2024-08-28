ESPN Launches ‘Where to Watch’ on ESPN App and Website to Find Games Anywhere

ESPN is solving the problem of sports fans everywhere with its latest feature, “Where to Watch.”

The offering, which will be available on the ESPN app and ESPN.com, will enable sports fans to search for any sports event and see where it will be playing, whether its on ESPN platforms or beyond. The guide will show where a game can be watched across broadcast, cable and regional sports networks and streaming services.

The guide will include programming across tens of thousands of events across dozens of sports and leagues, including NFL, NCAA Football, Men’s and Women’s NCAA Basketball, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, UFC, F1, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, tennis majors, MLS, Premier League, Champions League. The feature will also include other live sporting event airing on ESPN platforms, with more event coverage added over time.

“Simplifying discovery of sporting events and where a fan can watch has become increasingly important as sports viewing has become fragmented across networks and platforms,” Disney and ESPN Technology VP of sports product and technology Brian Marshall said in a statement. “ESPN has always been the first stop for sports fans, and as we continue our evolution as the preeminent digital sports platform, we are proud to meet the needs of fans with new features to improve the discoverability of live sports and simplify their consumption journeys.”

Fans can also customize their guide to prioritize their preferred teams and leagues, which will be tied to their ESPN profile and personalization preferences, and will showcase sports events for an entire day.

ESPN recently unveiled a new leadership team as part of a restructuring of the network’s content division, which was designed to “improve collaboration, centralize functions, create better alignment and redeploy resources to areas of growth.”

The “Where to Watch” is available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com via espn.com/wheretowatch.