Bill Maher Slams JD Vance for Calling Childless People ‘Psychotic’ and ‘Deranged: ‘Have You Met Your Running Mate?’ | Video

On Friday’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Maher devoted the “New Rules” segment to a topic inspired by Donald Trump’s new running mate, JD Vance: Childlessness.

Maher of course is well know for having never married nor had children and has for decades been a proponent of both. So he took a victory lap of sorts in light of the fact that choosing not to have children is now an extremely common lifestyle choice in America, a fact that provoked Maher to joke, “I was barren before it was cool.”

But before he got there, he spent some time roasting Vance — who he called “Donald Trump’s new piss boy” — for his reactionary views on marriage and family.

Vance, Maher joked, “has now reopened the question at the very foundation of the Republican Party: ‘Bitch, why aren’t you pregnant?’”

“Really? So the biggest threat to America now is not a nuclear armed Iran or $35 trillion in debt or another leaky lab in China. It’s cat ladies,” Maher said. “Vance says the country is being run by them. In 2020 he said not having kids makes people ‘more sociopathic and less mentally stable,’ and the people who are ‘most deranged and most psychotic’ are people who don’t have kids. Have you met your running mate?” Maher asked. “He’s got five kids, and he’s out of his f—ing mind.”

And again, it’s 2024 and you’re still saying that people who don’t marry and raise kids are inferior weirdos. Thanks, Phyllis Shlafley, let me check my beeper to see if 1993 called.

You can watch the entire segment below:

At that point Maher took a look back on his own history, running clips from his old ABC series “Politically Incorrect” from the 90s, discussing how the median opinion on childless lifestyles has changed since then and generally defending the choice.

But of course he returned to Vance now and again. “In 2021, JD Vance said, and I quote, ‘let’s give votes to all children in this country. When you go to the polls as a parent, you should have more power than people who don’t have kids.’ No your life choices are not more valid or worthy than mine. I think people who don’t smoke weed are missing out. But that doesn’t mean Woody Harrelson gets to vote twice.”

At that joke, Maher plugged the cannabis store he and Harrelson jointly own.

The segment continued along these lines until Maher played a clip from “Politically Incorrect” in which he joked he would have a renewal of vows ceremony with himself. And then he ended “New Rules” by doing exactly that. And, as we said, you can watch the whole thing in the clip above.