Bill Maher Says Trump’s Racist Haitian Conspiracy Theory Is ‘Like Noah’s Ark, if Noah Was a Fat A-hole’ | Video

Republicans have started spreading a shockingly racist conspiracy theory against Haitian immigrants in Ohio — falsely accusing them of kidnapping pets and eating them. And this includes Donald Trump, who brought it up during the debate against Kamala Harris on Tuesday.

Since then, Trump has changed up which animals he says are being abducted, prompting Bill Maher to joke during Friday’s “Real Time” monologue that this is “like Noah’s Ark, if Noah was a fat a–hole.”

For some background, Springfield, Ohio is home to a growing community of immigrants from Haiti who are here legally. Late in 2023, an 11 year old boy was tragically killed when a Haitian immigrant driving in the wrong lane collided with a school bus. That man has since been sentenced to years in prison.

White supremacists have used this tragedy to stoke racist resentment against the Haitian community, culminating in this conspiracy theory. In response, the boy’s parents have spoken out in defense of Haitians and have demanded people stop using their son to stoke hatred.

Unfortunately, they lack the platform of the hate campaign’s biggest proponents, which include Trump’s running mate JD Vance and even the Republican Attorney General of Ohio. As such, the town’s problems have only worsened, and on Friday local schools were forced to close for the second day in a row after bomb threats were made against them. It should also be noted that Vance is a U.S. Senator from Ohio, meaning he is promoting a hate campaign, a campaign directly contributing to the climate that is bringing terroristic threats down upon Springfield.

Back to Maher who explained this situation using an unfortunate joke about another ethnic group, adding, “How can you top this today? Trump is walking it back. He said, ‘No, I’m sorry, not that, not the cats and the dog, it’s the ducks and the geese. They’re going to the ponds. They’re going to the ponds, and they’re taking the geese to eat them.’ And this is what Trump supporters are doing now, trying to prove that the distinct book, this insanity that he’s basing the campaign on is true. They’re literally on a wild goose chase.”

“As the list of animals, it’s growing and growing like Noah’s Ark, if Noah was a fat a–hole,” Maher continued.

“And where is he getting this from? Well, he’s got a new bulls–t whisperer named Laura Loomer. Of course, that’s her name. Laura Loomer, there she is. He’s with her everywhere,” Maher added. “Now for Maga people, she’s like for people who find Marjorie Taylor Greene too intellectual.”

“She believes in a birtherism. She’s a 9/11 truther. ‘Crisis actor,’ ‘Pizzagate,’ ‘rigged elections.’ You’ve heard of Florida Man? She’s Florida woman,” Maher went on.

“Now, there’s a big fight within the Republican Party. I love this because, yes, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the voice of sanity,” Maher said with disbelief, “has come out against Laura Loomer. Says she’s too far right. She’s a racist. Now Loomer has accused Marjorie Taylor Greene, she says Marjorie Taylor Greene is an anti Semite, and she cheats on her husband, and she said, I can’t believe I have to report this, she said her lady parts resemble an Arby’s sandwich, which is

so offensive to Arby’s.

“Then Lindsay Graham, the other real housewives guest member, got involved, and he’s attacking Laura Loomer, [saying] she’s toxic. And she posted back, ‘we know you’re gay, Lindsay.’ Let’s see David Muir fact check that,” Maher joked.

You can read more about this absurd drama here, and watch the monologue below: