John Leguizamo Says Trump Has ‘Immigration Tourette’s’ After Outbursts About Migrants Eating Cats and Dogs | Video

John Leguizamo swung by “The Daily Show” Thursday to break down the Republican-supported SAVE Act — and nail Donald Trump for variously concerning things said this week about the Latino community, naturally.

Diving head-first into Tuesday night’s presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Leguizamo joked that Trump has “immigration Tourette’s” because even when he wasn’t asked about immigration, he found a way to bring it up. This was particularly in light of his rant about Haitian immigrants in Ohio eating their neighbors’ cats and dogs.

“If you watched the debate this week, you should know that Trump said a lot of s—t about Latinos and immigration. Even when he wasn’t being asked about immigration!” Leguizamo said. He then pulled up a clip of Trump being asked about the economy and answering with “we have millions of people pouring into the country.”

“Great answer about the economy, asshole,” Leguizamo said, dryly. “You really, really nailed it. It’s like this dude has immigration Tourette’s or something.”

Watch the segment below:

The comic then went into a hypothetical where Trump is ordering fast food: “‘Do you want fries with that, sir?’ You know what I don’t want? I don’t want immigrants eating our beautiful cats and dogs!”

That’s when Leguizamo pivoted to the SAVE Act, emphasizing that “these days, Republicans aren’t just stoking fears about immigrants committing crimes and eating our pets, they’re saying immigrants are sneaking into our American elections.”

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act is a supposed election integrity bill that would require registered voters to provide proof of citizenship and force states to remove non-citizens from their lists of eligible voters. It’s supported by many prominent Republicans, including Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, as Leguizamo showed in a clip from the House floor.

“Joe Biden and his regime are shelling out benefits to illegal immigrants like Oprah Winfrey on her show — everyone gets a vote!” she said.

“You’re right, Lauren Boebert. You’re right,” Leguizamo responded sarcastically. “You can’t just casually give votes away. They’re not like a handjob at a ‘Beetlejuice’ musical.”

The guest host then broke down how the SAVE Act is dressed up as an effort to protect the vote, but he argued it’s actually one to suppress the Latino vote.

“Data shows that non-citizen immigrants never vote,” he said. “And why would they? Who would risk going to prison or getting deported just for an I Voted sticker?”

Watch the full “Daily Show” segment in the video, above.