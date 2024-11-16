Bill Maher Says Women Denying Men Sex Over Trump Vote Is the First Time ‘Progressives Found a Way to Turn Something Blue’ | Video

One-half of the country is “ecstatic” following the election and the other is “down in the dumps,” Bill Maher said Friday. “Liberal women are among the most pissed off,” he added, so now they are denying men sex following the election of Donald Trump. “No, really, this is a big thing to any guy who voted for Trump. Well, all I can say is, finally, progressives found a way to turn something blue,” he added.

To make matters worse, Maher continued, Trump has made several cabinet picks that a lot of people might not be happy about, including Matt Gaetz as Attorney General – despite House Committee investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct, illicit drug use and sharing inappropriate images.

Under the auspices of the Justice Department, Gaetz “wants to get rid of” agencies “that have three letters.” These conversations are among others that Maher labeled as “getting rid of talk” — a category that also includes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Department of Education.

“Trump wants to get rid of the Education Department, which would turn it back to the States,” Maher explained. “Which means, like in Arkansas, you could be taught by nuns, and in New York, you could be taught by drag queens.”

The president-elect has also recently named “the weekend guy from ‘Fox & Friends’” as his pick for Defense Secretary, something that is akin to choosing “the Hawk Tuah girl” as Secretary of Commerce, Maher joked.

The series of surprising cabinet choices is “what happens when you lose elections. And don’t expect the normal Republicans to save you,” he said. “There is no more normal Republicans. This is the Trump party, and if he chooses Kanye to be the ambassador to Israel, say hi to Yeezus of Nazareth.”

Maher expounded on these themes during “New Rules” later in the show, when he offered what he called tough love to Democrats after the election. Watch that here: