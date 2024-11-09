Bill Maher Has Blunt Message for Democrats After Shocking Election Loss: ‘Look in the Mirror’ | Video

Though Bill Maher had previously predicted Kamala Harris would win this year’s election, he began his first monologue since election day with cutting words for those still reeling from her loss. “My message to the losers: losers, look in the mirror,” he said. “No, sorry, that’s my feeling. Losers, look in the mirror.”

Maher also credited himself for having prophesized Kamala Harris’ loss. “This election was very much about what I’ve been saying here — and lost a lot of fans for saying over the years — that this country has had enough of the anti-common sense woke bulls–t,” he argued.

Maher told his audience that though “a lot of people are freaking out,” he had a great morning. “I opened the window today. The sun was still shining, the birds were still singing. My gardener was packing for Mexico.”

He noted that he “did not vote for the winner” but now we will “see what the winners do now.” Of Trump’s threats to begin mass deportations of immigrants after he’s sworn into office, Maher said, “How are you going to get 12 million people back into Mexico? And today Trump said, ‘I’m way ahead of you. Why do you think I left so many holes in the wall?’”

Maher also took a swipe at white women. “The exit poll said he grabbed 52% of white women, he also got their votes,” he crowed before he added, “But you know, the liberal media’s always more offended than the victim. Been saying it for years. They were like, women are women are so upset about Donald Trump, women are a little stronger than you think. Women were like ‘Whatever. I don’t just f–k them. I just want bacon.’”

Women as a whole “had to hurt for Kamala,” he added. “I mean, I mean the whole thing must have been very painful. And that said, they say she saw the writing on the wall, but around 10 o’clock at night, on election night, she called McDonald’s to see if she can get her old job back.”

Maher, of course, spent a lot of time during Friday’s episode discussing the election and the rather unfortunate outcome. In particular he discussed some of the things people thought might have turned the tide for Democrats, but didn’t.

