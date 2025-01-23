Trace Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus’ adoptive son, penned an emotional letter offering the country singer help out of concern that the rocker isn’t in good health following his performance at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever,” Trace began in his Instagram message. It was coupled with a throwback image of Trace and Billy. Trace appears to be in his teenage years in the photo. “Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this, but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years, but you’ve pushed all of us away.”

Read the message in full below:

While Billy experienced some technical difficulties that impacted his act on stage, Trace is likely responding to the behavior his father displayed during his set. After dealing with microphone and guitar issues, he ended up going A cappella and sang his songs while moving around the stage. At one point he asked, “Is my guitar still on?” and eventually asked the audience if he should just exit the stage.

“Y’all want me to sing more or you just want me to get the hell off the stage? I don’t give a damn,” Billy said at the time. The moment garnered responses from several people online.

Oh my god!



Billy Ray Cyrus' performance at Donald Trump's inaugural Liberty Ball is an epic disaster.



"Is anyone awake?"



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LQRNXdE2sq — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 21, 2025

Concluding his statement, Trace offered to get his father help if he is willing.

“We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew and hoping for the day he returns,” Trace. “You’re not healthy Dad and everyone is noticing it … As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you Dad. We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing. I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea and I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you.”

There are no confirmed details regarding the status of Billy’s health. In a statement on his performance Tuesday, Billy told People, “I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not … I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night and I’ve learned through all these years when a producer says, ‘You’re on,’ you go entertain folks, even if the equipment goes to hell. I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock ‘n’ roll.”