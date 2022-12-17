“Black Adam” is here.

The DC Comics antihero, which has been a passion project for star and producer Dwayne Johnson, has finally been brought to the big screen with all the verve and insanity that you’d expect. This movie has everything – the Justice Society (led by Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman), which we cannot stress enough is not the Justice League; dozens of PG-13-defying deaths; a probably-recorded-on-Zoom cameo from Oscar winner Viola Davis; Pierce Brosnan wearing and constantly talking about a silly-looking helmet. Truly, an embarrassment of riches.

As for the actual story, it follows what happens when Teth-Adam (Black Adam’s ancient name) is freed from an eternal prison after 5,000 years. The kingdom he once knew is now a gang-ravaged wasteland (it takes place in the fictional North African country of Kahndaq). The heroic code that governs most superheroes against, say, murdering dozens of people in cold blood, doesn’t apply to Teth-Adam. If he has a moral compass it’s supplied by his relationship between a young widow (Sarah Shahi) and her impish son (Bodhi Sabongui). Together, Adam and new pals attempt to stop an “intergang” kingpin from possessing a magical crown that is absolutely surging with demonic powers. You know, that old chestnut.

But does Black Adam ultimately embrace his humanity? And where does he wind up after the adventure is over? Read on to find out!

Major spoilers for “Black Adam” follow. Turn back if you haven’t watched yet!

What has happened so far, exactly?

Much of the story of “Black Adam” has Teth-Adam and the Justice Society running around trying to stop a gang kingpin named Ishmael (Marwan Kenzari) from gaining control of a magical, ancient crown that is imbibed with powers of some demons. Before the third act begins, Teth-Adam, of course, loses control and kills a bunch of goons – including Ishmael. After his tragic backstory is revealed (he is not actually worth of the powers of some ancient mystics, because, among other things, this movie is a “Shazam!” spin-off), Teth-Adam admits that he isn’t the champion that the people of Kahndaq deserve and desperately need.

He gives himself over to Amanda Waller (Davis) and is locked away in an underwater prison, where a few of the Suicide Squad members have probably been imprisoned at one time or another. (“The Suicide Squad” heavy Emilia Harcourt, played by Jennifer Holland, puts Teth-Adam away.) Of course, Doctor Fate (Brosnan) feels a premonition that things are awry in Kahndaq. The Justice Society returns, only to find that dying was part of Ishmael’s plan. Now he has been totally overtaken by the evil demon Sabbac. And the one person who can stop him is locked away in some unforgiving undersea prison …

Is that all our heroes have to worry about?

Actually, no. As Sabbac is resurrected, he also brings to life a horde of undead goons. These goons outnumber the Justice Society, so young Amon gets the people of Khandaq to fight back against these supernatural oppressors. (It’s a really rousing moment.) As the Justice Society rushes to stop Sabbac, amongst the ruins of an ancient temple, Doctor Fate puts up a force field up, keeping them out. He enters then temple alone, to do battle with Sabbac, who at this point looks like a full-on devil, knowing full well that he’s unlikely to return.

Wait, why does Doctor Face sacrifice himself?

Because Doctor Fate has seen visions that have haunted him of Hawkman’s death. He’s hell bent on keeping his friend alive, even that means sacrificing himself. Of course, there could be somebody who could stop Sabbac and put an end to his reign of terror. But that somebody is locked away in a watery vault.

How does DC’s Man in Black return?

Before Doctor Fate is taken out by this devil, he reaches out to Teth-Adam and uses his astral projection powers to unlock his restraints. Fate tells him that he can still be the champion that the people of Khandaq deserve, but it’s up to him to believe that it’s true. Teth-Adam first resists Doctor Fate’s call to action, but eventually he gives in, busting out of his prison and flying back to Khandaq, juiced up and ready to do battle. (His cape has even returned.)

Does Doctor Fate actually die?

Yes, yes he does. And when he dies, the forcefield between him and the rest of the Justice Society goes down. Sabbac is about to unleash holy hell on the rest of our heroes, when wouldn’t you know it, Teth-Adam flies down to intervene.

How does Sabbac die?

After a superpowered skirmish, Teth-Adam straight up rips the character in half. It is a pretty shocking scene, even with the added, R-rating-dodging fire effects and speaks to just how hardcore the Black Adam character is. It’s unclear what this means for the character, morally and thematically, since the Justice Society was imploring him to not use violence as the solution to every problem and to stop murdering people. But the only solution to this fight was to murder someone so … You can ponder that one.

And where is Black Adam at the end?

Well, he briefly sits atop the throne in the ruins of the temple. But then he realizes that isn’t for him and destroys the throne in typically violent fashion. The implication is that he will stick around Khandaq and be the champion for the people … but he’s going to do it his way. Not from a throne, but amongst the people that he has grown to understand and appreciate (at least the ones he didn’t horribly murder). What’s next for Black Adam? Well, that post-credits scene should give you an idea …