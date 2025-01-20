Black Eyed Peas Cancel Las Vegas Residency Due to ‘Current Circumstances’

The Black Eyed Peas have nixed their 2025 Las Vegas residency.

The music group will no longer perform a series of shows in Las Vegas, which were scheduled to begin Feb. 15 at the Planet Hollywood auditorium PH Live. The Black Eyed Peas announced via Instagram stories on Sunday that the shows would be canceled due to “current circumstances.”

“To our dearest Peabodies, it is with a heavy heart that, in light of current circumstances, our Las Vegas shows will not be moving forward as planned,” the group wrote in a message posted to their Instagram story. “Ticket providers will issue full refunds automatically. Stay tuned for updates on future performances by following us — we can’t wait to see you again.”

No reason was specifically cited for the “current circumstances.”

The music group, which currently consists of Will.i.am, Apple de Ap, Taboo and J. Rey Soul, first announced the residency in September 2024. The residency was dubbed “Black Eyed Peas: 3008 The Las Vegas Residency,” and was set to run from Feb. 15-22, March 21-29 and May 24-31.

“Our first residency in Las Vegas gives Black Eyed Peas the opportunity to do what we do best, to dream up something brand new and creative that pushes the boundaries of the live show experience,” Will.i.am said in a statement announcing the residency.

He added that the residency would draw inspiration from “Disney rides, Las Vegas shows, concerts, AI and technology.”

“We will reinvent how we perform, creating an interactive show, a journey to 3008 that is both a concert and play, he wrote at the time. “I can’t wait for the world to see what we cook up in Las Vegas.”