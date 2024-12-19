Bluey to Join Disney Theme Parks and Cruise Lines Beginning Next Year

Bluey is coming to the Disney theme parks and cruise ships beginning in 2025.

Disney Experiences, the division of the company that includes the various Disney Parks and the hugely popular Disney Cruise Line, has announced that the property will come to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California and the Walt Disney World Resort just outside of Orlando, Florida, along with the Disney Cruise Line.

Beginning in 2025, the Disney Cruise Line voyages originating from Australia and New Zealand will be the first to let families “interact with Bluey and her sister, Bingo, like never before. From special meet-and-greets, to an interactive and clue-filled game that ends in a dance party featuring Bluey’s signature moves, families in the region can embark on a magical holiday with their favorite blue heeler,” according to the official press release.

As for Walt Disney World and Disneyland, the press release just states that Ludo Studio, alongside BBC Studios and Disney are working on “a number of special activations for fans to enjoy.” The release continued: “Details about how guests can meet Bluey and her family at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will be shared in the months ahead.”

The Disney Parks and Cruise Line component of “Bluey” is part of a major expansion between the Walt Disney Company and BBC Studios. Recently Disney acquired the global theatrical rights for the upcoming theatrical film, which will be produced by Ludo Studios in collaboration with BBC Studios and is expected to release in 2027. (After its theatrical run, the movie will find a home on Disney+.)

Josh D’Amaro, the chairman of Disney Experiences, said in an official statement, “Bluey has become a household name for families around the world and we are thrilled to bring her story to life in new ways. We can’t wait to watch our youngest guests and their families make memories with Bluey in our parks and on our cruises.”