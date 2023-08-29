CBS will honor the memory of television legend and “The Price Is Right” host Bob Barker through a primetime special on Thursday.

“The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker,” which will air Thursday at 8 p.m. on CBS and will stream at Paramount+, will be hosted by Drew Carey, Barker’s friend who succeeded him as host of the competition show in 2007.

The one-hour special will spotlight the veteran personality’s 50-plus year career, as well as his evolution into a pop culture icon and a beloved animal rights activist. The telecast will look back at Barker’s performance in the first episode of what was then “The New Price Is Right” in 1972, the show’s transformation into a one-hour program in 1975, the introduction of the Plinko game and his final episode hosting in 2007.

In addition to looking back on moments with contestants, the special will also take a look at Barker’s return to the show alongside Carey for this 9oth birthday, April Fool’s Day and other occasions.

Following its Aug. 31 debut, CBS will re-air the special on Labor Day during the regular “The Price is Right” time slot at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

“This tribute to the legendary Bob Barker will bring back great memories for generations of ‘The Price is Right’ fans who loved Bob, his humor, his ability to connect with contestants and his innate talent for making the most out of every moment,” daytime programs SVP Margot Wain said in a statement. “Bob was one-of-a-kind; he’ll be remembered as an extraordinary host, a devoted animal activist, and, as he would put it, ‘a loyal friend and true.’ We’re so pleased to be able to salute his many accomplishments and honor his memory in this way.”

During his 35 years hosting the competition show from 1972 to 2007, Barker was recognized with 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 1999 Daytime Emmy Awards. Barker passed away at 99 years old on Aug. 26.