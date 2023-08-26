‘Price Is Right’ Host Drew Carey, Other Celebs Honor Bob Barker: ‘I Will Carry His Memory’

Drew Carey, who took over as host of “The Price is Right” in July 2007, reacted to the news that Bob Barker died earlier Saturday. Carey tweeted, “Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you.”

We love you ❤️ — ʎǝɹɐƆ ʍǝɹᗡ (@DrewFromTV) August 26, 2023

He also posted a photo of himself and Barker from the set of “The Price is Right” and captioned it with a simple broken-heart emoji.

Barker’s passing at the age of 99 has hit many in the entertainment industry hard. Some, such as comedian and actor Adam Sandler, have looked back fondly on the time they spent with Barker professionally and personally. Barker had a hugely memorable cameo/epic fight in one of Sandler’s breakthrough films, “Happy Gilmore.”

Sandler tweeted, “The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!”

Julie Bowen, who also starred in the movie with Sandler and Barker, shared her own remembrance. She wrote on Instagram, “I will never forget Adam convincing Bob Barker to say the iconic line, ‘the price is WRONG, b—-!’ Bob was kind and polite and had declined to say the line, but he got swept up in the hilarious fight scene between him and Happy, he just…said it. It’s one of my favorite filming memories ever. In honor of Bob: please remember to spay and neuter your pets. RIP Bob.”

Comedian and actor Doug Benson was among the first to respond to the news. He issued an all-caps remembrance on Twitter, where he tweeted, “RIP BOB BARKER REMIND GOD TO SPAY AND NEUTER HIS PETS.” Barker was an outspoken animal rights advocate for years.

Other longtime game show hosts shared their tributes to Barker and his work.

“Long before I became an emcee, I admired Bob Barker very much,” Peter Marshall, the host of “Hollywood Squares,” said in a statement. “He was great at what he did, quite wonderful. I can’t claim to have been close to Bob, but when together at events we always talked about our shared love of animals. I hope everyone knows what he did for animal welfare.”

Animal rights group PETA issued its own statement on Barker’s contributions to their cause, which began, “Bob’s influence on the entertainment industry is indisputable, but what mattered to him most was using his voice and prominent position to protect animals. Of course, everyone is familiar with his “spay and neuter your pets” sign-off on The Price Is Right — a show where he refused to allow fur prizes — but he was also one of the first stars to go vegetarian, more than 30 years ago. “

The statement continued, “He joined PETA in urging families to stay away from SeaWorld, demanded the closure of cruel bear pits masquerading as tourist attractions, implored Hollywood to take action to protect animals used in film and TV, and, as a Navy veteran, called for the end of military medical drills on live animals. His generous donation allowed PETA to open its West Coast headquarters, the Bob Barker Building, in 2012, and it stands as a testament to his legacy and profound commitment to making the world a kinder place. To us — and to so many animals around the world — Bob will always be a national animal rights treasure.”

“In the history of televised game shows, no one is more synonymous with ‘host’ than Bob Barker,” fellow host Wink Martindale said in a statement — Martindale was known for shows including “Gambit” and “Tic-Tac-Dough.” “The word that always came to my mind when the name Bob Barker was mentioned was ‘superlative.’ And Bob defined the meaning of preparation. Tape never rolled until Bob is ready. And that meant prepared. It was my distinct honor and privilege to call Bob my friend for a number of years. To chat with Bob about his career was both interesting and meaningful. Bob was so successful, because he was a simple and natural talent. May he rest in peace.”

Barker’s “High Rollers” co-host Ruta Lee shared her own statement as well. She said, “Bob Barker was a very special creation he loved every human being he ever met and loved every animal being even more. He will be missed by all who knew him.”

Adam Sharp, the president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) issued a statement on behalf of the organization. He said, “Bob Barker was a Daytime television mainstay for generations. He helped to define the game show genre, cementing the Price is Right as a powerhouse format that has remained essentially unchanged for more than half a century. You don’t mess with perfection. His championship of the craft and for animal welfare were equal in their exuberance. His presence will be missed greatly by the Emmy community.”

“We were saddened to hear of the passing of the beloved longtime host of the popular TV game show ‘The Price Is Right’ and an active animal protector, Bob Barker. Barker was a winner of 19 Daytime Emmy Awards,” said founder and president of the Hollywood Museum Donelle Dadigan. She continued, “[He] lso received an Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1999 and was inducted into the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame in 2004. We are proud to represent him as well as many of his personal items representing his remarkable career on exhibit at the Hollywood Museum.”

Actor Michael Rosenbaum, best known for starring as Lex Luthor in “Smallville,” offered his own tribute to Barker on Instagram. He shared a signed photo he received from the former “Price is Right” host on the platform, referencing his character’s bald head, and captioned it, “RIP #BobBarker.”

Bob Boden, CBS game show producer and co-founder of the National Archives of Game Show History, commented, “Bob Barker was one of the most accomplished game show hosts if all time. He gave away millions of dollars to thousands of people on the “Price is Right” alone, and that was just one of the many shows he hosted over a 50-year career. Here’s hoping that all his consequences are happy ones.”

