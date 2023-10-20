Veteran Hollywood producer Bob George has died after a bike accident in Los Angeles. He was 51.

The filmmaker, who produced Drake Doremus-directed films such as “Endings, Beginnings,” “Zoe” and “Newness,” was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in Silver Lake. He died Tuesday, according to writer-director Ben York Jones, who confirmed his colleague’s death via an Instagram post. TheWrap has also reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department.

That post stated “We lost beloved and sweet and virtuous Bob George this week. Bob was a friend and collaborator. He produced ‘Newness’ and projects that had yet to be realized. His smile was undeniable and his demeanor was reverent. He was quietly kooky and eager to laugh. I loved Bob. He passed suddenly in a bicycle accident on Tuesday.”

The statement written by the “Newness” writer ended, “He rode his bike everywhere. He rides on in our hearts, which break for his partner Yasmine, his family, and the loss of our friend.”

Robert Joseph George Jr. was born in Peoria, Illinois. He began his career in the film industry as a production accountant on films like Disney-distributed tentpoles like “Armageddon” in 1998 and “Pearl Harbor” in 2001. He would serve as a production consultant for the first two “Divergent” films in 2014 and 2015 and would again serve as production accountant on “The Spy Who Dumped Me” in 2018.

George produced his first film, “Newness,” in 2017. The Nicholas Hoult/Laia Costa premiered on Netflix in November 2017 following a debut at that year’s Sundance Film Festival. His next Doremus-directed film. “Zoe,” featured Ewan McGregor and Léa Seydoux. It was picked up by Amazon in 2018 following a Tribeca premiere.

“Endings, Beginnings,” starring Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan, also debuted at Toronto (in 2019) before getting picked up by Samuel Goldwyn Films.

George is survived by his wife, Yasmine Nasser Diaz and his wife Jennifer.